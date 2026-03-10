PRESLEY TWEED: FANCY AF Makes NYC Premiere At New York City Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Next Stage will present Presley Tweed: Fancy AF written by Rodney Brazil and Benjamin Farha. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Rat NYC (68-117 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY 11201) with performances on Tue April 7 at 6:30pm, Thu April 9 at 8:10pm, Fri April 10 at 6:30pm, Sun April 12 at 5:20pm & Fri April 17 at 9:50pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes. Performances will also be available to livestream.

A cabaret of funny, hard-to-believe stories and unexpected songs about almost becoming a star, Presley Tweed: Fancy AF dives into the awkward, offbeat, and heartfelt moments of chasing something big. Is Presley real life, or is he fantasy? The world may never know.

The cast will feature Rodney Brazil as Presley Tweed, with special surprise guests nightly. The creative team also includes musical director Stephanie Keegan-Mooring.

Rodney Brazil (Writer/Performer) is an Oklahoma City-based playwright, performer, and director whose work has toured festivals across North America, including the NYC Fringe Festival, Kansas City Fringe, Denver Fringe, Theatre Crude in Oklahoma City, and more. His solo show Meaningless has been featured at multiple fringe festivals and praised for its inventive, emotionally resonant storytelling.

Benjamin Farha (Co-Writer) is a New York-based actor and writer collaborating with Next Stage on new works that blend sharp humor with heartfelt character studies. A lifelong theatre kid, he has been performing since age 12 in everything from Molière to Sondheim, and he holds a BFA in Acting from Adelphi University.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc