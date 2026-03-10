The Chase Brock Experience to Return to NYC This Spring with COME HOME

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Chase Brock Experience, the New York based dance company of Broadway choreographer Chase Brock (Be More Chill, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) will return to New York with the debut of Come Home in a strictly limited seven-performance engagement at A.R.T./New York Theatres from Wednesday, April 8 – Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Friday, April 10th at 7:30PM is the official opening with a post-performance reception with the artists. Saturday, April 11 at 2PM includes a post-show talk back with the artists open to all ticket holders.

Propelled by shanties and songs of the sea, Come Home is a foot stomping evening of strapping and evocative dance that conjures a crew of restless mariners hurling themselves through salt and spray toward first light.

After previewing at the O+ Festival in Kingston, NY the work finds its final form with the addition of an original score and soundscape by Eric Dietz, composer of CBE’s acclaimed The Girl with the Alkaline Eyes.

Come Home will be danced by CBE members Jane Abbott, Maiko Adela, Derek Crescenti, Kaylee DaCosta, John Guaragna and MaliQ, with CBE members Parker Aimone and Maya Kazzaz serving as understudies.

Set and Costume Design by Chase Brock, Lighting Design is by Japhy Weideman. Come Home is CBE’s 35th original work of dance theater, featuring its 10th commissioned score.