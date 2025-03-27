James Monroe Iglehart to Host 'Mr. Abbott' Award Gala Honoring Christopher Ashley

The “Mr. Abbott” Award Gala will take place March 31, 2025, at City Winery in New York City.
James Monroe Iglehart (Tony Award winner for Aladdin and star of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical) will host Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation's “Mr. Abbott” Award Gala honoring Christopher Ashley for outstanding contributions on Broadway. The “Mr. Abbott” Award Gala will take place March 31, 2025, at City Winery in New York City. Moisés Kaufman (Tectonic Theater Project) will present Ashley with the “Mr. Abbott” Award at the event.
The evening will include performances from Montego Glover (Tony Award nominee for Memphis, Into the Woods), Jeanna de Waal (Diana: The Musical), and performers from the Broadway production of Come From Away including Josh Breckenridge, Joel Hatch, James Seol, Jim Walton, and Paul Whitty. Collaborators from Ashley’s productions over the years will present tributes throughout the event.
Doug Wright serves as the writer for the event, Ian Eisendrath serves as music director, and Leigh Silverman directs.
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Jenn Colella serve as Honorary Co-Chairs and the “Mr. Abbott” Award Committee Chairs include: Broadway producer Sue Frost; Executive Vice President/Head of International Business Development for The John Gore Organization Kumiko Yoshii; celebrated playwright, screenwriter, librettist, and director Doug Wright; and SDCF Trustee Justin Emeka. Proceeds from the Gala will benefit the programs of SDC Foundation.
The “Mr. Abbott” Award, presented by SDCF on behalf of directors and choreographers to one of their peers, is named in honor of the late renowned director George Abbott. Lead sponsors for the 2025 “Mr. Abbott” Award are Junkyard Dog Productions, John Gore Organization, The Shubert Organization, and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.
The evening’s festivities will include dinner and open bar along with the tribute performance.
