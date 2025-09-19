Jaime Cepero, Golem, Kimberly Nichole, and Madeleine Heil Join EXORCISTIC: The Rock Musical This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Exorcistic: The Rock Musical has announced another lineup of guest stars. Each performance will showcase a different celebrity 'Diva.'

The lineup features an impressive array of talent, beginning with Jaime Cepero, who will take the stage on Monday, September 22nd and again on Tuesday, September 23rd. Following Cepero, the theatrical experience will welcome Golem on Wednesday, September 24th, and Kimberly Nichole on Thursday, September 25th. The talented Madeleine Heil is set to perform on Friday, September 26th, with an exciting guest star still to be announced for Saturday, September 27th.

The inclusion of renowned guest stars adds a dynamic element to Exorcistic: The Rock Musical, captivating both critics and fans alike. Each performance promises to be a memorable event, as audiences can anticipate a different feel and energy with each celebrity guest.

Tickets for Exorcistic: The Rock Musical are now available, with prices ranging from $65 to $125. The show is open to audiences aged 16 and above, making it an accessible option for both younger and older theater enthusiasts. As the curtain rises on this electrifying production, the anticipation surrounding the guest stars and overall experience promises to create a lasting impression on all who attend.

Biographies

Jaime Cepero (They/He) is an afrolatino queer non-binary artist, actor, and award winning activist, most well known for playing the conniving Ellis Boyd on NBC's cult favorite musical drama “SMASH” from executive producer Steven Spielberg. Performance credits include TV: “Smash” (NBC), “Connecting...”(NBC), “Mess” (HereTV/Amazon), FILM: “Daddy”, “Dating My Mother”, “Jess”, “I Am Michael”. THEATER: Porgy & Bess 75th Anniversary (National Tour), Night Of The Living Dead: The Musical! (Off- Broadway & Cast Recording), Excorcistic: The Musical (Off-Broadway), Hair (Claude) Dallas Theater Center, Jesus Christ Superstar: Gospel! (Simon) Alliance Theater, PERICLES (Cerimon, Others) The Shed/Public Theater, Choir Boy (US Pharrus/David) Geffen Playhouse. Artist residencies include work at National Queer Theater, La Mama Experimental Theater, Barishnikov Arts Center, The Chelsea Factory, Carnegie Hall, Joes Pub, and The Public Theater. As a writer, their punk rock ritual Ed “Francois & The Rebels” was a 2022 nominee for the Vivace Award for Theater Artists, as well as a 2025 finalist for both The Pipeline Arts Foundation Award, and the Phillip Seymour Hoffman Relentless Award for Musical Theater. As an activist, their organizing & community engagement work on the 2020 March On Broadway won two Gold Anthem Awards from the International Academy Of Digital Arts & Sciences.

GOLEM love fish and uhhhh to go on walks !!!

Madeleine Heil is a Los Angeles-based actress, singer, director, and burlesque artist. Award winning Voice Over director and co-owner of SoundsLike Productions by day, band leader of the Vintage Vixen Variety Hour and producer of Super Smash Titties by night, Madeleine is a huge fan of the Exorcistic team and is thrilled to be turning heads as the Diva for the first time! Whether you know her as Madeleine or Heidi Ho, you can reach her at www.madeleineheil.com or www.heidihoburlesque.com to book her for your audio, band, burlesque, chicken, dog foster, and toddler mama needs.

Kimberly Nichole - Largely recognised as the mistress of magic and mayhem at The Box (London/New York) and as a finalist on The Voice USA (Team XTina), songwriter, actress, rock artist, Kimberly Nichole, has been ripping stages worldwide for more than a decade. Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, her sound was shaped by the ground breaking grunge music of her hometown and the blues and gospel roots of her Louisiana native parents. After spreading her wings as a teen, her journey led her to New York where she made a name for herself on the underground music scene and in nightlife. As a songwriter, her original music has been featured in tv and film (NETFLIX, MTV, VH1). She has shared stages with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's Slash (Guns N Roses), Nancy Wilson (Heart), and Joe Walsh (the Eagles), as well as with Grammy winning/nominated artists Ledisi, Christina Aguilera, Cory Henry, Janelle Monae and Usher Raymond.