JASPER IN DEADLAND Will Be Live-Streamed to Benefit The Actors Fund

The performance takes place live online on Friday, October 9.

The Off-Broadway rock musical Jasper in Deadlandis being performed live online on Friday, October 9 at 8 pm ET to benefit the Actors Fund, with direct links for viewers to donate. The writers of the show, Ryan Scott Oliver (Music, Book, and Lyrics) and Hunter Foster (Book), will be present for the live stream as well and participate in a Q&A talk-back after the show. The performance will be available to stream on multiple platforms including Broadway On Demand, Ryan Scott Oliver's YouTube Channel, and more.

Jasper in Deadland is the story of 17-year old Jasper as he searches for his friend Agnes, deeper and deeper into Deadland. The show mixes mythology and a punk rock score as Jasper comes across Gods and monsters who stand in his way. Brandi Chavonne Massey* directs, with choreography by Raquis Petree.

The cast features Michael Taylor Robinson* as Jasper, Diana Huey* as Gretchen, and Michael Coale Grey* as Mr. Lethe. Completing the cast is William Bailey*, Bianca DiSarro, Chrissy Albanese, Paul Trenier*, Amanda Felicia Foote* and Brandi Chavonne Massey*.

The production team for Jasper in Deadlandincludes Anne Fraser Thomas, John Walbolt, John Bronston, Richard Baskin Jr., Tony Javed, Scott Barbarino, Bianca DiSarro, and Ricardo Castelin.

