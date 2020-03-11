J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company's A CLASS ACT Begins Performances Tomorrow

The newly formed J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company ends its inaugural season with the 2001 musical, A Class Act, with book by Linda Kline and Lonny Price, and music and lyrics by Edward Kleban. Performances will begin TOMORROW Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:30pm and continue through March 22, 2020 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues).

Closing out the inaugural J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company season is the 2001 musical A Class Act with book by Linda Kline and Lonny Price, music and lyrics by Edward Kleban. Ed Kleban, the Tony Award winning lyricist of A Chorus Line and one of the unsung champions of Broadway, returns to his own memorial service to set the record straight in A Class Act, this vibrant musical about musicals. A colorful gallery of friends and loved ones in Ed's life including the relentlessly peppy Marvin Hamlisch and stage wizard Michael Bennett all appear to celebrate Ed's life, loves, and legacy. Songs include: "Better," "Paris Through the Window," and "The Next Best Thing to Love."

Directed by Robert W. Schneider (J2 Artistic Director/Co-Founder), with choreography by Sam Hay, and music direction by Grant Strom, the cast will feature Amandina Altomareaoe?, Jim Brochuaoe?, Christina Carlucciaoe?, James Cella, Jason Jacobyaoe?, Jesse Manocherianaoe?, Alaina Millsaoe?, and Leeanna Rubinaoe?. (*Equity Member appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association without the benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.)

"A Class Act is a gem of a musical and a fitting swan song for our first season," shared Jim Jimirro. "Ed Kleban, best known for his A Chorus Line lyrics, actually was even more enthusiastic about composing. This score demonstrates just that, with Kleban's emotionally honest and touching music going hand in hand with his on-the-spot lyrics."

The creative team includes Joshua Zecher-Ross (Music Supervisor), Ryan J. Douglass (Scenic Designer), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Matthew Solomon (Costume Designer), Addison Calvin (Technical Director/Master Electrician). Gabrielle Giacomo is Production Stage Manager and Jordan Stam is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by WOJCIK | SEAY, Holly Buczek.

"Words cannot even begin to express how grateful I am to Lonny and Linda for entrusting me with the first NYC production of A Class Act since it premiered on Broadway in 2001," stated Robert W. Schneider. "This show holds a special place in my heart as it reminds all of us that no matter what passion we pursue in life, we must do it full out as we never know when the clock will run out."

The Honorary Board members for the Company are Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell.

NOW ON SALE: Single tickets are priced at $55 and may be purchased at telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. $25 Student Rush tickets will be available on the day of performance.

SPECIAL ADDED BONUS: Free and open to ticket holders, Lagniappes, from the Louisiana French meaning a bonus or a gift, are designed to enhance audience appreciation of classic works with cast talkbacks, visits with the producers, and interviews with the cast and personnel of the original productions.

THE LAGNIAPPES SCHEDULE FOR _A CLASS ACT_:

• SATURDAY EVENING, MARCH 14: POST SHOW

A Post-Show Talk Back with the cast and creatives of A Class Act.

Moderator: Associate Artistic Director Benjamin Nissen.

• SUNDAY AFTERNOON, MARCH 15 AT 2:00PM: THE STORY OF _A CLASS ACT_

Ed Kleban, lyricist of A Chorus Line, literally 'willed' this biographical musical.

This talk will be presented by Executive Producer and Co-Founder Jim Jimirro.

• THURSDAY EVENING, MARCH 19 AT 6:30PM: THE LIFE OF Ed Kleban

Family, friends, and colleagues of Ed Kleban will be present to explore Kleban's

work and desire to change the future of the American musical.

Panelists will be announced soon.

• SATURDAY EVENING, MARCH 21: POST SHOW

A Post-Show Talk Back with the cast and creatives of A Class Act.

Moderator: Associate Artistic Director Benjamin Nissen.





