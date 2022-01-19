J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Announces Cast for A CLASS ACT

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company today announced the complete company, along with photos from the first day of rehearsal, for the organization's 2022 season opener: the Linda Kline and Lonny Price (book) and Edward Kleban (music and lyrics) Tony Award-nominated musical A Class Act.

The company for A Class Act includes, Andy Tighe (Ed), Alaina Mills (Sophie), Andrew Leggieri (Charley, et al), Jesse Manocheran (Bobby, et al), Eric Michael Gillett (Lehman), Amandina Altomare (Mona), Leeanna Rubin (Felicia), Christina Carlucci (Lucy), Christina Jackson (Female Swing), and Timmy Lewis (Male Swing).

In A Class Act, Ed Kleban, the Tony Award-winning lyricist of A Chorus Line and one of the unsung champions of Broadway, returns to his own memorial service to set the record straight in this vibrant musical about musicals. A colorful gallery of friends and loved ones in Ed's life including the relentlessly peppy Marvin Hamlisch and stage wizard Michael Bennett all appear to celebrate Ed's life, loves, and legacy. Songs include: "Better," "Paris Through The Window," and "The Next Best Thing To Love."

A Class Act, directed by Artistic Director Robert W. Schneider and choreographed by Skizzo Arnedillo, seen in Broadway's On Your Feet!, plays February 10 - 20 at Theater Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues).

In a joint statement, Kline and Price shared, "We are over the moon that A Class Act will be seen by audiences in NYC this February for the first time since our Broadway bow over twenty years ago. We are grateful to Jim, Robert, and the entire J2 Spotlight team for their passion and support of A Class Act and for sharing this story as part of their season. We look forward to seeing it on stage!"

A Class Act was scheduled to be the final production of the organization's 2020 season, but was scuttled on opening night because of COVID-19 and the impending shutting down. J2 Musical Theater Company is proud to have this show return to kick off their second season (year 3).

Single tickets (priced at $55) and discounted 3-show subscription packages are now on sale at j2spotlightnyc.com