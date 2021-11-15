J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Announces 2022 Season

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has announced the exciting three-musical lineup for its second season. The 2022 season, running February 10 - March 20, 2022 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues), will include A Class Act, A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine, and The Baker's Wife.

"On behalf of the entire J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company, we could not be more excited to get back into the theater with the dynamic, fun, and all-around entertaining season we have planned for this year," said Jimirro and Schneider in a statement. "We are grateful to the audiences who joined us for our inaugural season and look forward to welcoming them back, along with many new friends, as we embark on yet another ambitious season.

The 2022 season begins with the Linda Kline and Lonny Price (book) and Edward Kleban (music and lyrics) Tony Award-nominated musical A Class Act (February 10 - 20), continues with Frank Lazarus (music) and Dick Vosburgh's (book and lyrics) Tony-nominated A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine (February 24 - March 6) and concludes with Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics) and Joseph Stein's (book) celebrated musical The Baker's Wife (March 10 - 20).

Single tickets (priced at $55) and discounted 3-show subscription packages are now on sale at j2spotlightnyc.com

Creative teams and casting for the 2022 season will be announced in the coming weeks.

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents professional revivals of worthy Broadway musicals; in doing so it provides an opportunity for patrons to re-visit these shows and, in some cases, experience them for the first time. The Company chooses shows that it deems deserving of continued exposure. The company, as part of its casting, will introduce audiences to emerging artists within the New York theatrical community. The productions will include frequent lagniappes designed to enhance audience appreciation of the classic works. Honorary Board members include Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell.

ABOUT THE SEASON

A Class Act



Music & Lyrics: Edward Kleban

Book: Linda Kline & Lonny Price

February 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 at 7:30 PM

February 12, 20 at 3:00 PM

In A Class Act, Ed Kleban, the Tony Award-winning lyricist of A Chorus Line and one of the unsung champions of Broadway, returns to his own memorial service to set the record straight in this vibrant musical about musicals. A colorful gallery of friends and loved ones in Ed's life including the relentlessly peppy Marvin Hamlisch and stage wizard Michael Bennett all appear to celebrate Ed's life, loves, and legacy. Songs include: "Better," "Paris Through The Window," and "The Next Best Thing To Love."

A Class Act is presented through special arrangement with R&H Theatricals.



A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine

Music: Frank Lazarus

Book & Lyrics: Dick Vosburgh



February 24, 25, 26, and March 3, 4, 5 at 7:30 PM

February 27 and March 6 at 3:00 PM



A Day In Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine features two one-act musicals that provide a double feature more hilarious than any presented in Hollywood's heyday: the first, a salute to the Golden Age of film musicals; the second, a rambunctious Marx Brothers farce. Featuring such songs as "Just Go To The Movies," "Nelson," and "Doin' The Production Code."



A Day In Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

The Baker's Wife

Music & Lyrics: Stephen Schwartz

Book: Joseph Stein

Based on the film La Femme de Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono

March 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 at 7:30 PM

March 13, 20 at 3:00 PM



In The Baker's Wife bickering residents of a rural village in 1935 Provence, France, have been without a baker for seven weeks. They finally find peace and contentment in the new baker, Aimable, and his attractive young wife, Genevieve. However, when Genevieve is lured away by a handsome young gigolo, the middle-aged baker loses all zest for life and baking. When he refuses to bake, the villagers must work as a team to bring Aimable and Genevieve back together. Songs include: "Meadowlark" "Proud Lady," and "Where Is The Warmth?"



The Baker's Wife is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).