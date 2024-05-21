Irish Repertory Theatre to Present BRÓD FEILE (PRIDE FEST) 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irish Repertory Theatre will present Bród Féile (Pride Fest) 2024. Building on the 2023 Summer New Works Festival, which spotlit the work of LGBTQIA+ playwrights, Irish Rep is thrilled to continue celebrating the work of LGBTQIA+ Irish and Irish American artists with Bród Féile (Pride Fest) 2024. The festival will span two evenings, Thursday June 27 and Friday June 28 at 7pm, in the W Scott McLucas Studio Theatre at Irish Repertory Theatre (132 W 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011).

Thursday June 27 will consist of an evening of storytelling, music and dance, in collaboration with Nick Eibler of Queer to Tell and Irish dance and drag performer Héruma Hazit. Queer To Tell is a NYC-born national storytelling series that features LGBTQIA+ storytellers and takes place at Queer-owned/affirming spaces across the country.

Friday June 28 will consist of the cabaret show There Will Be Rainbows, written and performed by Stefan Fae (Stephen Quinn), accompanied by Matthew Ricketts. There Will Be Rainbows is an intimate cabaret, first performed in the atmospheric surroundings of Dublin's Fumbally Café, about Stefan Fae's adventures in New York City. The show features storytelling and the music of Rufus Wainwright, Coco Rosie, LCD sound system, Lou Reed and Cole Porter, alongside original compositions by Stefan Fae.

Tickets to each evening are $25 and are on sale now at irishrep.org.

Bród Féile (Pride Fest) 2024 is underwritten by Tom Cashin and Jay Johnson.

