Irish Rep to Host Paul McCartney-Themed 2023 Gala Concert with Michael Cerveris, Melissa Errico, and More

The event will take place on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Irish Repertory Theatre (Charlotte Moore, Artistic Director, and Ciarán O'Reilly, Producing Director) have annnouced its 2023 Gala concert, All My Loving: The Lyrics of Paul McCartney, which will take place at The Town Hall (123 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036) on Monday June 12, 2023, at 7pm. The evening will be directed & arranged by Charlotte Moore (Dear Liar) and will feature a Full Orchestra and Chorus under the Direction of John Bell (Meet Me in St. Louis), with introductions by Paul Muldoon (Incantata). The event will honor Simon Lorne, Vice Chairman and Chief Legal Officer of Millennium Management, with Irish Repertory Theatre's Visionary Leadership Award in recognition of his ten years of generous and insightful leadership on the Irish Rep Board.

Join us for a one-night-only event paying tribute to the legendary Paul McCartney. One of the most successful composers and performers of all time, McCartney has provided the world's soundtrack for over half a century.

Inspired by the recent publication of The Lyrics of Paul McCartney, edited by the poet Paul Muldoon, a star-studded cast including Michael Cerveris (Fun Home), Melissa Errico (Dear Liar), Peter Gallagher ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Amber Gray (Hadestown), Kylie Kuioka (A Child's Christmas in Wales), Ciarán Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera), and many more will perform a selection from the iconic canon.

Mr. Muldoon will introduce the songs, including "All My Loving," "Hey Jude," "Let It Be," "Penny Lane," "Blackbird," "Give Ireland Back to the Irish," "The Long and Winding Road," "Yellow Submarine," "Yesterday," "With a Little Help from My Friends" and many more.

Performance-only tickets start at $75 and are on sale to Irish Rep members now. Performance-only tickets will go on sale to the public beginning May 2. VIP Gala Event Packages, which include a post-performance dinner at Bryant Park Grill, are available now at IrishRep.org. Jay Clayton, former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission and current Senior Policy Advisor & Of Counsel at Sullivan & Cromwell, serves as Chair. Further event details and performer information will be announced at a later date. For more information, please contact Irish Rep at 212.255.0270 or email development@irishrep.org.

ABOUT IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE, co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is now in its 35th season after first opening its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars. Irish Rep is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," Irish Rep celebrates the very best in Irish theatre, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage. Nearly 50,000 audience members annually attend productions at Irish Rep's theatre located in the heart of New York's Off-Broadway community. Once here, they witness Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.




Vineyard Theatre Will Host a Music & Lyric Brunch Celebrating Its Musical Theatre Hist Photo
Vineyard Theatre Will Host a Music & Lyric Brunch Celebrating Its Musical Theatre History
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern have announced Music & Lyrics, a benefit brunch celebrating 40 years of The Vineyard's Musical Past, Present and Future at West Bank Cafe (407 W 42nd St) on Sunday, May 7th, from 12:15 - 2:30pm.
James T. Lanes One-Man Show TRIPLE THREAT Will Open Off-Broadway This Summer Photo
James T. Lane's One-Man Show TRIPLE THREAT Will Open Off-Broadway This Summer
Fresh off starring in the role of Billy Flynn in Broadway's Chicago, theatre veteran James T. Lane's solo autobiographical show, Triple Threat, will make its Off-Broadway debut at THEATRE ROW.
Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli Will Depart TITANIQUE in June Photo
Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli Will Depart TITANIQUE in June
Original stars and co-authors Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's “Special”) and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) will set sail into the sunset and play their final performances as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson in the smash hit musical Titanique on June 4, 2023.
Fiasco Theater Will Present Benefit Concert, IT MIGHT AS WELL BE SPRING Photo
Fiasco Theater Will Present Benefit Concert, IT MIGHT AS WELL BE SPRING
Fiasco Theater will present a benefit concert, It Might As Well Be Spring, on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 6 pm at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The event will support Fiasco's artistic and educational programming, ranging from the company's Conservatory training program to the development of new shows and productions, as well as efforts to increase access to theater and theater education through ticket subsidies and training scholarships.

