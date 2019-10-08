Irish Rep Announces One Week Extension Of KINGFISHERS CATCH FIRE

Irish Repertory Theatre (Charlotte Moore, Artistic Director and Ciarán O'Reilly, Producing Director) is proud to announce a one-week extension of the World Premiere of Kingfishers Catch Fire, by Robin Glendinning (Jennifer's Holiday), directed by Kent Paul (Lost in Yonkers). Kingfishers Catch Fire began performances in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre on September 11, 2019, and opened September 22. Originally scheduled for a limited run through October 20, the production will now run through October 27, 2019.

It's 1948 when Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty first visits the infamous Nazi Herbert Kappler in the Italian prison where Kappler is serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity. During World War II, the men were adversaries; Kappler was the head of the Gestapo in German-occupied Rome, and Monsignor O'Flaherty was using the cover of Vatican neutrality to shelter and arrange for the escape of thousands of Allied servicemen and Jewish civilians. Kappler placed a bounty on O'Flaherty's head, but O'Flaherty evaded capture, earning the nickname "The Scarlet Pimpernel of the Vatican." When these two men meet after the war, profound questions of responsibility and redemption rattle the cages. Based on a true story, Kingfishers Catch Fire examines morality and personal culpability for actions taken during a devastating war.

This is the world premiere of Kingfishers Catch Fire, inspired by the true story of Herbert Kappler and Monsignor O'Flaherty. Kingfishers Catch Fire received a staged reading in 2016 as part of the Irish Rep Reading Series.

The cast of Kingfishers Catch Fire includes Sean Gormley (Rebel in the Soul) as Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty and Haskell King (Please Continue) as Herbert Kappler.

Kingfishers Catch Fire features set design by Edward Morris, costume design by Linda Fisher, lighting design by Matthew McCarthy, and sound design by Rob Rees.

The performance schedule for Kingfishers Catch Fire is as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets to Kingfishers Catch Fire range from $45.00 - $50.00 and are available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

Currently in performances on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage is Dublin Carol, written by Conor McPherson (The Seafarer) and directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (The Shadow of a Gunman). Dublin Carol opened October 1, for a limited run through November 10, 2019.

Starting previews on November 7, 2019 in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre is the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winning play Pumpgirl, by Abbie Spallen (Strandline), directed by Nicola Murphy (Stop/Over). Pumpgirl opens November 14, for a limited run through December 29, 2019.

For More Information Visit IrishRep.org.





