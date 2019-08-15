Irish Rep Announces DUBLIN CAROL This September

Irish Repertory Theatre presents Dublin Carol, written by Conor McPherson (The Seafarer) and directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (The Shadow of a Gunman). Performances begin on September 20, 2019 on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage with an opening night set for October 1, for a limited run through November 10, 2019.

John Plunkett is haunted by memories of a shameful past and shattered life. On Christmas Eve, an unexpected visit from his estranged daughter, Mary, forces John to confront his demons and grapple with his chance at redemption.

Irish Rep is proud to begin its 2019-2020 season with Dublin Carol, Conor McPherson's revelatory journey towards salvation, which premiered in 2000 at the Royal Court in London and made its U.S. premiere at The Atlantic Theater in 2003. Dublin Carol is Irish Rep's sixth McPherson play; past productions include St. Nicholas (2010), The Weir (2013 & 2015), Port Authority (2014), Shining City (2016), and The Seafarer (2018).

The cast of Dublin Carol will feature Jeffrey Bean (The Thanksgiving Play) as John, Cillian Hegarty (March Alien) as Mark, and Sarah Street (The O'Casey Cycle) as Mary.

Dublin Carol will feature set design by Charlie Corcoran (The O'Casey Cycle), costume design by Leon Dobkowski (The Dead, 1904), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb(The O'Casey Cycle), sound design by M. Florian Staab (The O'Casey Cycle) and Ryan Rumery (Little Gem, Be More Chill), and properties by Sven Henry Nelson (Little Gem). Jeff Davolt (Love, Noël) serves as production stage manager.

The performance schedule for Dublin Carol will be as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Exception: There will be no performance on Wednesday, October 2 at 3pm.

Tickets to Dublin Carol range from $45-$70 and are available now for Irish Rep members only. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday August 20 at 1pm and will be available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org. A block of tickets for preview performances will go on sale at noon two weeks before first preview for $22 each as part of Irish Rep's $22 on 22nd Street initiative.





