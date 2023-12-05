INTAR Reveals Full Details for Florencia Lozano's Immersive FUN WITH PANIC ATTACKS

International Arts Relations (INTAR Theatre) has revealed more details for the upcoming World Premiere production of Fun with Panic Attacks. Created and performed by Florencia Lozano, performances begin on Friday January 12 and run through Saturday January 27, 2024. Tickets are available now at Click Here.

Joining the production as performers are Sergio Caetano, Sylvia Dioncio and Vasilios Leon. Newly announced collaborators and co-conspirators areRaul Abrego, Christine Bruno, Monique Carboni, Andre Fratto, Paul Martinez, Dalia Sevilla, Iris Zacarias, and Carmen Zilles.

Floppy explores her life's journey with anxiety as she invites you to take off your shoes, lie down on the floor and check in to see if you are holding your breath. Psychological funhouse meets choose-how-immersive-you-want-it-to-be theatrical event. An experiential offering into what overwhelms us and what might just save us.

Creator Florencia Lozano shared her vision for the creation of the piece, “I have always had a strong urge to share my experience around my panic disorder because it was the isolation around that condition which truly imprisoned me and which I suspect, might isolate others as well.”

Fun with Panic Attacks is an experiential, immersive performance piece, where audience members will be encouraged to check their belongings upon arrival, including phones and shoes. Audiences are welcome to bring slippers or heavy socks to wear for the duration of the performance and can choose from a variety of seating options, both traditional and non-traditional. For accommodation questions and requests, please email boxoffice@intartheatre.org

All performances will take place at INTAR Theatre (500 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019). For tickets, visit Click Here.

INTAR’s 2023/24 season will continue in May 2024 with the World Premiere of The Hours are Feminine, written and directed by Obie Award winnerJosé Rivera (Marisol).

International Arts Relations (INTAR Theatre), now in its 58th season, is the nation's oldest theatre company dedicated to commissioning, developing and producing plays by Latiné theatre artists at all stages of their careers in English. INTAR Theatre has been at the forefront of promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility for Latiné theatre artists in the mainstream U.S. theatre by offering early professional stage credits, access to membership in the national actor and director unions and reviews in English language media outlets. Successive generations of U.S. Latiné playwrights trained at INTAR under the tutelage of María Irene Fornés, whose signature training methodology has been carried forward to the present by those generations of her students who now train other playwrights nationally. Notable alumni of Fornes' Hispanic American Playwrights Lab at INTAR include Caridad Svich, Migdalia Cruz, Ana Maria Simo, Eduardo Machado and Nilo Cruz, who was the first U.S. Latiné playwright to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. INTAR's Unit 52 lab for young, non-union Latiné actors and stage managers and Max Ferrá Beauty in Direction Fellowship program for young Latiné stage directors, have broken new ground in recent years in inducting new Latiné talent to the professional theatre ranks. INTAR's increasingly digitized historic archives are located at the University of Miami's Cuban Heritage Collection. Visit intartheatre.org for more information.

