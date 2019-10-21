IMDEAD: Voices That Slay and OPEN CASKET: A Spooky Open Mic Come to West End Lounge

New York City's hottest voices, actors, movers, and shakers of the entertainment industry join forces to create a one-night-only Halloween experience so good, it just might kill you. Artistic Director/Writer/Producer, Ian B Connor Presents: #IMDEAD: Voices That Slay and OPEN CASKET: A Spooky Open Mic. The events will be presented back-to-back on Saturday Oct 26th 2019 at The West End Lounge in NYC (955 West End Ave) Audiences will enjoy a truly killer show at 7pm (#IMDEAD) before jumping on stage and sing for their life at the open mic immediately following (OPEN CASKET)

Tickets can be purchased online in advance by following this link: https://cofare.io/CoFare/showDetail.cofare?code=853 or by visiting www.TableTopBroadway.com

#IMDEAD (7pm) will feature Morgan Reilly ( Opening Act for Jessie J at The Troubadour), Beda Margarita Spindola (Celebrity Undercover Boss with Idina Menzel), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Smokey Joe's Revival/Original Cast of Spamilton), Kaylin Hedges (Annie Warbucks in Annie at The Hollywood Bowl), Ellis Gage (Original James in James and The Giant Peach), Natalie Jane (15 years old. 81K followers on Instagram @NatalieJaneSings), D'Nasya Jordan (Little Inez in Hairspray on Royal Caribbean), Emily Kay (Marty in Grease on Royal Caribbean), Nicole Loewenstein (Norwegian Cruise Lines), Lauren Robinson, Kathryn Francisco, Richard Baskin, Christopher Cherry (Celebrity Cruise Lines), Taylor Scott, Allen Marchioni, Kyra Lynn Burke (Girls Night N' Tour), Kristi Swiger, Jacen Ziev, Courtney Allen, Jeremy Swanton (Contact High Off Broadway), Kyle Reid Hass (Contact High Off Broadway), Anthony Ventura, Elijah Curry, and more!

Hosted by the hilarious Jacob Mckenna (Wicked/Frozen Off Broadway)

The rockin' live band will feature James Andrzej Rushin on Keys, Ethan Hack-Chabot on Guitar, Ben Sheppard on Bass, and Ismael Baiz on Drums.

OPEN CASKET (9:30pm) will feature YOU! A frightfully amazing open mic, with lights, sound, and spooky decorations, in a haunted basement on Manhattan's UWS. Sing for your life with accompanist James Andrzej Rushin.

Networking! Cabaret! Open Mic! Candy! It's Halloween in NYC!

