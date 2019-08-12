Husband and Wife Team Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers to Lead CSC's MACBETH

Classic Stage Company announces that celebrated actors Corey Stoll (First Man, "House of Cards") and Nadia Bowers (Describe the Night, The Farnsworth Invention) will play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, respectively, in the company's upcoming production ofWilliam Shakespeare's Macbeth, directed by John Doyle and running October 10 - December 15 at CSC (136 E 13th St, New York). Single tickets will go on sale Thursday, August 15, at noon.

Shakespeare's terrifying tale of revenge, murder, and madness, Macbeth traces the fallout when the darkest side of humanity cheats its way into a position of power. Stoll and Bowers, real-life spouses, will portray the titular couple whose trajectory has proven historically prophetic: Shakespeare's portrait of the psychology of tyranny has found itself in unsettling dialogue with societies around the world time and again.

The foreboding environment of "The Scottish Play" is particularly familiar to director John Doyle, who attended school in the shadow of the play's setting, the real-life Cawdor Castle, in Inverness, Scotland.

Corey Stoll is an accomplished and critically lauded Shakespeare actor who has recently played lead roles in Othello (2018), Julius Caesar (2017), andTroilus and Cressida (2016) for the New York Shakespeare Festival/Public Theater. Broadway credits include Henry IV and A View from the Bridge. He recently played Buzz Aldrin in the feature film First Man and will soon be seen in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, "The Sopranos" prequel The Many Saints of Newark, and Torture Report. Past films include Midnight in Paris (Independent Spirit Nomination,) Ant-Man, The Seagull, and This Is Where I Leave You. On television, Stoll is a Golden Globe nominee for his performance on "House of Cards." Other roles include "The Romanoffs," "The Strain," "Homeland," "Girls," and, in the near future, "The Deuce," Ryan Murphy's new limited series "Ratched," and Channel 4's "Baghdad Central." John Doyle directed Stoll in a 2009 production of Chekhov's Three Sisters at Cincinnati Playhouse. A native of New York City, Stoll earned an MFA from NYU/Tisch.

Nadia Bowers was last seen at CSC in Tempest Tossed, a three-actor adaptation of The Tempest co-created with Andre Holland and Shane MacRae. Broadway credits include The Farnsworth Invention, Doubt, and Metamorphoses. Off-Broadway, she has appeared in Aaron Posner's Life Sucks(Wheelhouse), Rajiv Joseph's Obie-winning Describe the Night (Atlantic Theater), Mona Mansour's The Way West (Labyrinth), and Julius Caesar (2000 production, New York Shakespeare Festival/Public Theater). She has also played numerous lead roles at the Elm Shakespeare Company. She has been featured in TV shows such as "Orange Is the New Black," "Quantico," "The Strain," "NCIS," and every incarnation of "Law and Order." She appears in the upcoming films The Outside Story, Unintended, Josie and Jack, and The Drummer. As a writer, Bowers' piece "Dear Dealer" was featured on This American Life, and a shorter version was published by TIME Magazine. She is a SPACE on Ryder Farm 2019 Creative Resident and earned an MFA from NYU Grad Acting.

CSC will announce additional Macbeth casting soon.

Macbeth kicks off Classic Stage Company's 2019-20 season, which also includes two new adaptations of canonical works of gothic horror presented in repertory January-March 2020: Dracula by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Bram Stoker, and Frankenstein by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, based on the novel by Mary Shelley; and concludes with Assassins, which completes the trilogy of Stephen Sondheim/John Weidman musicals John Doylehas staged, April-June 2020.

Performances of Macbeth take place at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater at Classic Stage Company (136 E 13th St, New York) October 10 - December 15:

CSC 2019-20 season memberships are available now starting at $25, and single tickets for Macbeth will go on sale Thursday, August 15 at Noon. Membership booking for Macbeth is currently underway.

Tickets for Macbeth are $75 October 10-26 and $80 October 28-December. $125 prime seats are available at all performances. Tickets and membership packages can be purchased at classicstage.org or 212.352.3101 (or toll free 866.811.4111).

