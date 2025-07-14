Harvey Fierstein to Have Exhibition of Handmade Quilts at The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center

The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center will host an exclusive exhibition showcasing the handmade quilts of Tony Award-winning playwright, actor, and activist Harvey Fierstein this July. The three-day show, titled “You Made That? The Quilting Adventures of Harvey Fierstein,” will open with a reception on Thursday, July 24 and run from July 25-27.



Asked about this show, Harvey said, “I am both excited and terrified to expose my work en masse but ready and raring to go!”



The exhibition will kick off with a special reception on Thursday, July 24 at 5:30 PM in the Garden House, where attendees will have early access to the exhibition and meet-and-greet with Fierstein while enjoying refreshments catered by À Table. Capacity is limited and reservations are required. KTM&HC members receive a special discount on reception tickets.



“You Made That? The Quilting Adventures of Harvey Fierstein” will be on view to the public from Friday, July 25 through Sunday, July 27 from 11 AM – 5 PM, with timed tickets on sale now.



For old and new fans of Fierstein’s artwork, there are more opportunities to celebrate his quilting accomplishments. Purchase raffle tickets for the chance to own one of Fierstein’s handmade quilts – the winner will be chosen on Monday, July 28 (attendance not needed to win).



Additionally, custom exhibition tote bags boasting Harvey’s signature are on sale now – a great way to show your pride. The totes are available for purchase at KTM&HC and on the website of exhibition sponsor Cotton Candy Fabrics & Quilts, www.cottoncandyfabrics.com.



“As a history museum with a commitment to connecting past and present,” said KTM&HC Executive Director Hildegard Grob, “KTM&HC is excited for the opportunity to showcase Harvey’s quilting creativity and to provide audiences with perspective on quilting’s long history of artistic expression and social commentary.”



Fierstein is best known as a seven-time Tony Award-winning actor and playwright but, as this exhibition will attest, he is also a visual artist. Recipient of this year’s Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement, he is famous for his stage work on Hairspray, La Cage Aux Folles, Newsies, Kinky Boots, and Torch Song Trilogy. Audiences are also familiar with film appearances in Mrs. Doubtfire, Independence Day, and Mulan. His autobiography, I Was Better Last Night, is a New York Times Best Seller. He attended New York’s High School of Art and Design and holds a BFA from Pratt Institute.



A forty-year resident of Ridgefield, Harvey began dabbling in quilt-making after watching craft shows on HGTV. With his theatrical exploits curtailed during the COVID crisis, Fierstein used that solitary time to further explore the possibilities of quilting - gifting his output to familiars and donating many more to raise money for various charities. This is the first public display of his work!



Throughout the exhibition, Cotton Candy Fabrics & Quilts will host a pop-up shop in KTM&HC’s historic Carriage Barn, featuring Fierstein’s favorite quilting supplies and live quilting demonstrations. Pop-up shop hours: Friday, July 25 through Sunday, July 27, 11 AM – 1 PM and 2 – 5 PM.

