HASTY PUDDING THEATRICALS will perform its student-written original musical show Heist Heist Baby at New York's Kaye Playhouse (695 Park Avenue) on Saturday March 9 for one night only.

Long known as an all-male bastion, HPT admitted women in 2019. This year's show is written by Madeleine Dowd and Sophie Garrigus (book), Mira-Rose Kingsbury (lyrics), and William Murray (music).

HPT has presented their unique brand of student-written theater every year since 1844, the only exceptions being World Wars I and II and the COVID-19 pandemic. Long known as an all-male club, HPT announced its first gender-inclusive cast in 2019, allowing women to perform on stage. HPT is comprised of 50 Harvard college undergraduates and produces original, entirely student-written and composed, pun-filled musical extravaganzas. Some of America's most prominent personalities got their start in the Pudding, including Teddy Roosevelt, FDR, JFK, Jack Lemmon, Alan Jay Lerner, Rashida Jones, CBS-TV's Mo Rocca, and NPR's Peter Sagal.

HPT recently bestowed its prestigious Man of the Year Award to Barry Keoghan of Saltburn fame. The Woman of the Year honoree will be announced shortly. Past MOY and WOY honorees include Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, Jennifer Garner, Bob Odenkirk, Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Bateman, Whoopi Goldberg, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Justin Timberlake. A complete list of recipients is here.

About Heist Heist Baby

Tonight, Manhattan's rich, famous, and devious are painting the town red at a gallery opening for the mysterious celebrity artist Spanksy. Everyone who's anyone is on the guest list, except aspiring journalist Rita L'Boutette. Desperate for a big headline, Rita sneaks into the party and finds herself rubbing elbows with VIPs like the wealthy geriatric Cassius Whatimafter, his fetching socialite wife Eileen Onyoufinancially, and teenage prince of pop Holden Outhopeforyou-Girl. Bumping into her college crush, art critic Alec Zis, isn't the only surprise in store for Rita tonight: when Spanksy's $175 million masterpiece goes missing, Rita's got exclusive access to the hottest scoop in town... that is, if she can solve the case by morning. But Rita's detective work gets dizzyingly derailed by the museum guests' secret ambitions. How far will downtrodden paleontologist Arthur Bonesburiedhere go to find a missing fossil? Will trickster ghost queen Helga Tboring find meaning in her life after death? Can ex-soviet spy Mischa Nimpossible and television star Mel O'Dramatic put aside their differences long enough to finish their mission? And is Eli Zaboutizage, the oldest fourth grader in New York, keeping something under his hat?

Tickets

To purchase tickets, call (617) 495-5205, email tickets@hastypudding.org, or visit the HPT website.