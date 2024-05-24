Hannah Thompson Joins FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hannah Thompson is now starring in Off-Broadway's hit Friends! The Musical Parody, playing the role of Phoebe.

The cast of FRIENDS! also features Alexa Freeman, Briana Sky Riley, Devin Pfieffer, Will Boone, Brett Miller, Erin Hyatt & Zach Perrin.

Hannah Thompson's credits include: Lucy (Jekyll and Hyde), Mrs. Banks (Mary Poppins), The Bakers Wife (Into the Woods), as well as the SheNYC Summer Theater Festival Off-Broadway. She holds a BM from Belmont University as well as a MM in Vocal Performance from The University of South Carolina.

Hannah can be found on Social Media at @hannah.e.thompson.

FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner, with its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor), is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together. The show lovingly pokes fun at the beloved TV show “Friends,” celebrating the adventures of your favorite 20-somethings, as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in New York City. It's a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride bursts in and kicks the whole gang out of second gear! The musical recreates favorite moments from all 10 seasons of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp. The show is recommended for audiences aged 13+. The theater Center is also currently the home of two other parodies by Bob and Tobly, The Office! The Musical Parody and Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody about Nothing.

www.friendsoffbroadway.com

IG: @friendsoffbroadway

TikTok: @friendsparodymusical

www.facebook.com/friendsoffbroadway

Tickets for FRIENDS! are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Rush tickets ($40) are also available ONE HOUR before showtime by calling or visiting the box office.

