HOLY ROLLERS Enters Final Three Weeks of Performances At The Players Theatre

Labeled as a "goofy and absurd comedy with non stop laughs, a strong score, and a high energy cast", Holy Rollers has been off to a hot start to their five-week run at The Players Theatre. From the musical minds of Michael Janover & Brian Sweeney, comes the tale of a community priest, Father Frank, who gambles away the church's finances at a horse race, prompting an unusual solution: he recruits a motley crew of nuns to help recover the lost funds.

Despite their lack of expertise, the nuns decide to enter a local bowling tournament in hopes of being crowned champions. Yet, they soon realize they face formidable opponents in the competition, the Naked Bowl Rats. Guided by a fellow sister-in-Christ, the nuns embark on a journey where they uncover the nuances of bowling, the essence of friendship, and the unwavering strength of faith!

