HOLY ROLLERS Enters Final Three Weeks of Performances At The Players Theatre

Join a group of nuns as they enter a bowling tournament to recover lost funds for their church.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Labeled as a "goofy and absurd comedy with non stop laughs, a strong score, and a high energy cast", Holy Rollers has been off to a hot start to their five-week run at The Players Theatre. From the musical minds of Michael Janover & Brian Sweeney, comes the tale of a community priest, Father Frank, who gambles away the church's finances at a horse race, prompting an unusual solution: he recruits a motley crew of nuns to help recover the lost funds.

Despite their lack of expertise, the nuns decide to enter a local bowling tournament in hopes of being crowned champions. Yet, they soon realize they face formidable opponents in the competition, the Naked Bowl Rats. Guided by a fellow sister-in-Christ, the nuns embark on a journey where they uncover the nuances of bowling, the essence of friendship, and the unwavering strength of faith!

You only have three more weekends to catch this raucous musical romp at The Players Theater, and your tickets today on TodayTix or at Click Here




