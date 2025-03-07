HOLD ME IN THE WATER Sets Dates Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hold Me in the Water is headed off-Broadway next month. Performances will run April 10 - May 4, 2025 in The Judy Theater.

When Ryan falls for a man he just met, he’s ready for the romance of his dreams. But as their connection grows, Ryan learns that new heights of joy can bring deep insecurities to the surface. Disarmingly vulnerable and playfully provocative, Hold Me in the Water is a funny and tender solo play about the passion and intimacy of first love.

Hold Me In the Water has received generous support from the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation, the RuthMary S. Westfall Foundation, and Kamil R. Shields.

The show is written and performed by Ryan J. Haddad, and directed by Danny Sharron.

