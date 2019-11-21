HIV+ Performers Celebrate World AIDS Day with The Red Ribbon Revue

On Sunday December 1st, Abrons Arts Center will host The Red Ribbon Revue, a World AIDS Day concert featuring HIV-positive performers celebrating the work of artists with HIV/AIDS, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDs and mothers2mothers. A cast of HIV+ performers from Broadway to opera will pay tribute to songwriters Howard Ashman, Freddie Mercury, Peter Allen, Michael Friedman, Jerry Herman and more. The concert will raise awareness and funds to help combat the persistent stigma around HIV that keeps so many from disclosing their status and getting the care they need to live long healthy lives.

The Red Ribbon Revue is presented by Lortel nominee Sam Bolen (Midnight at The Never Get) and baritone/conductor Brian Mummert (founder of The New Consort) at Abrons Arts Center as a part of the @Abrons series.

"People still don't know that HIV no longer has to be a death sentence. Many don't realize that the stigma is often the most powerful force keeping people from getting tested, from getting the medication they need, and from living openly," says Bolen. "HIV-positive folks taking the stage to sing these songs we all love will be a celebration of the lives we are able to live today and a reminder that to win the fight against HIV we must cast off stigma and shame."

Joining Bolen and Mummert are emcee Cecil Baldwin (Welcome to Nightvale), three-time Tony nominated writer Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), Broadway's Dimitri Moïse (Beautiful, Book of Mormon) and Hernando Umana (Kinky Boots), MAC Award winner Ruby Rims, nightlife host Ragamuffin, Bistro Award winner Aaron Lee Battle, songwriter and HIV blogger Steve Schalchlin, and more. Rona Siddiqui (A Strange Loop) will music direct.

The Red Ribbon Revue will take place at 7pm on Sunday, December 1st in the Playhouse Theater at Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand St, New York, NY. Tickets are priced at $25 and $55 and are available for purchase here: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10466098. All ticket sales benefit Broadway Cares. Donations are also being accepted via GoFundMe to benefit mothers2mothers here: gf.me/u/v5nmcg. For questions, email red.ribbon.revue@gmail.com. For updates, follow @redribbonrevue on Instagram.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You