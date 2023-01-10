HAZING U to Premiere Off-Broadway at AMT Theater in February

For decades we've been hearing the stories: A healthy young man is hospitalized or worse after being hazed pledging a college fraternity. Despite countless efforts from college administrations and parent organizations the 'rituals' continue. Two years ago eight men were indicted in connection with a death that took place at an off-campus fraternity event. The same year in Washington State 15 young men faced charges in a similar incident. The list of tragedies goes on and on.

This is the basis for Zachary Harris Martin's graphic new play, Hazing U: A Modern Greek Tragedy, which explores the vicious dark side of American college fraternity life and exposes just how far young men will go to fit in and be accepted.

Hazing U follows three buddies all currently pledging to join the Psi Beta Delta Fraternity. After being cornered and taunted at a party, the Pledges soon realize that "Hell Night" is upon them. This is the last night of the pledging process where the worst emotional and physical abuse is inflicted as a final 'test' to become a Brother. If they make it through the night...they are in. If they don't...they are out and could be labeled social pariahs on campus, or far worse. The psychological and physical abuse the Pledges endure from the Brothers during "Hell Night" leads to devastating consequences that forever change the lives of everyone involved. What happens next is even worse.

Zachary Harris Martin is a Canadian born actor and playwright who is based in NYC. Zachary has been in several shows as an actor, both Off-Broadway, in NYC, and Regionally across the USA. Zachary first penned Hazing U in late 2018. It was then developed via a number of table reads and a staged reading in 2019, and played the New York Theater Festival in early 2020 shortly before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steven Cutts is a multi-hyphenate director/writer/actor first known for the role of Shaun in the cult-classic movie musical, Camp. On stage, he appeared in the Broadway, U.S. National Tour, and Original Canadian casts of Hairspray. Since then, he has coached and directed actors in numerous theatre and screen projects around the country. He served as director for Hazing U's previous production at the Hudson Guild Theatre as part of the New York Theatre Festival.

The cast of the Off-Broadway production of Hazing U features: Remy Laifer (New Amsterdam), James Cribbins (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Law & Order: SVU), Ben Ubiñas (Good Luck Have Fun), Alexander Ríos (Pip's Island), Zachary Harris Martin (The Ten Commandments The Musical), Matthew Watson, Blake Lafita, and Spencer Brabham (American Horror Story, Queens). Hazing U is being presented by DMH Mendoza Productions, with Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora serving as Supervising Production Managers.

Hazing U: A Modern Greek Tragedy plays February 3rd through February 19th, 2023 at the newly renovated AMT Theater located at 354 W 45th St (between 8-9th ave). Tickets begin at $49 and can be purchased through https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218172®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F36524%2Fproduction%2F1148420?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or at the AMT Box Office. For assistance with wheelchair seating please call the venue directly at 917-388-2630.