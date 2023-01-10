Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HAZING U to Premiere Off-Broadway at AMT Theater in February

HAZING U to Premiere Off-Broadway at AMT Theater in February

Hazing U: A Modern Greek Tragedy, which explores the vicious dark side of American college fraternity life.

Jan. 10, 2023  

For decades we've been hearing the stories: A healthy young man is hospitalized or worse after being hazed pledging a college fraternity. Despite countless efforts from college administrations and parent organizations the 'rituals' continue. Two years ago eight men were indicted in connection with a death that took place at an off-campus fraternity event. The same year in Washington State 15 young men faced charges in a similar incident. The list of tragedies goes on and on.

This is the basis for Zachary Harris Martin's graphic new play, Hazing U: A Modern Greek Tragedy, which explores the vicious dark side of American college fraternity life and exposes just how far young men will go to fit in and be accepted.

Hazing U follows three buddies all currently pledging to join the Psi Beta Delta Fraternity. After being cornered and taunted at a party, the Pledges soon realize that "Hell Night" is upon them. This is the last night of the pledging process where the worst emotional and physical abuse is inflicted as a final 'test' to become a Brother. If they make it through the night...they are in. If they don't...they are out and could be labeled social pariahs on campus, or far worse. The psychological and physical abuse the Pledges endure from the Brothers during "Hell Night" leads to devastating consequences that forever change the lives of everyone involved. What happens next is even worse.

Zachary Harris Martin is a Canadian born actor and playwright who is based in NYC. Zachary has been in several shows as an actor, both Off-Broadway, in NYC, and Regionally across the USA. Zachary first penned Hazing U in late 2018. It was then developed via a number of table reads and a staged reading in 2019, and played the New York Theater Festival in early 2020 shortly before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steven Cutts is a multi-hyphenate director/writer/actor first known for the role of Shaun in the cult-classic movie musical, Camp. On stage, he appeared in the Broadway, U.S. National Tour, and Original Canadian casts of Hairspray. Since then, he has coached and directed actors in numerous theatre and screen projects around the country. He served as director for Hazing U's previous production at the Hudson Guild Theatre as part of the New York Theatre Festival.

The cast of the Off-Broadway production of Hazing U features: Remy Laifer (New Amsterdam), James Cribbins (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Law & Order: SVU), Ben Ubiñas (Good Luck Have Fun), Alexander Ríos (Pip's Island), Zachary Harris Martin (The Ten Commandments The Musical), Matthew Watson, Blake Lafita, and Spencer Brabham (American Horror Story, Queens). Hazing U is being presented by DMH Mendoza Productions, with Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora serving as Supervising Production Managers.

Hazing U: A Modern Greek Tragedy plays February 3rd through February 19th, 2023 at the newly renovated AMT Theater located at 354 W 45th St (between 8-9th ave). Tickets begin at $49 and can be purchased through https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218172®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F36524%2Fproduction%2F1148420?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or at the AMT Box Office. For assistance with wheelchair seating please call the venue directly at 917-388-2630.




SHES GOT HARLEM ON HER MIND, 3 One-Acts by Eulalie Spence, to be Presented at Metropolitan Photo
SHE'S GOT HARLEM ON HER MIND, 3 One-Acts by Eulalie Spence, to be Presented at Metropolitan Playhouse
The Obie Award-winning Metropolitan Playhouse, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, will present She’s Got Harlem on Her Mind, an evening of three short plays by influential Harlem Renaissance writer Eulalie Spence (1894–1981).
Photos: See Nat Wolff, David Cale, Hari Nef & More in Rehearsal for THE SEAGULL/WOODST Photo
Photos: See Nat Wolff, David Cale, Hari Nef & More in Rehearsal for THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK
Get a first look at David Cale, Patrick Foley, Nat Wolff and more in The New Group's world premiere of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY. See how to purchase tickets!
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Announces 2023 Season Featuring WOMAN OF THE YEAR &am Photo
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Announces 2023 Season Featuring WOMAN OF THE YEAR & More
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has announced the exciting three-musical lineup for its third season. The 2023 season runs April 13 through May 21, 2023 at Theatre Row. Read details about the season and learn how to purchase tickets.
Len Cariou to Lead ZAGLADA Staged Reading at Theatre at St. Clements Photo
Len Cariou to Lead ZAGLADA Staged Reading at Theatre at St. Clement's
Theatre at St. Clement’s to present a one night only staged reading of Zaglada, a new play by Richard Vetere, directed by Dan Wackerman at Theatre at St. Clement’s on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Admission is free.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Nat Wolff, David Cale, Hari Nef & More in Rehearsal for THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCKPhotos: See Nat Wolff, David Cale, Hari Nef & More in Rehearsal for THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK
January 10, 2023

Get a first look at David Cale, Patrick Foley, Nat Wolff and more in The New Group's world premiere of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY. See how to purchase tickets!
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Announces 2023 Season Featuring WOMAN OF THE YEAR & MoreJ2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Announces 2023 Season Featuring WOMAN OF THE YEAR & More
January 10, 2023

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has announced the exciting three-musical lineup for its third season. The 2023 season runs April 13 through May 21, 2023 at Theatre Row. Read details about the season and learn how to purchase tickets.
Len Cariou to Lead ZAGLADA Staged Reading at Theatre at St. Clement'sLen Cariou to Lead ZAGLADA Staged Reading at Theatre at St. Clement's
January 10, 2023

Theatre at St. Clement’s to present a one night only staged reading of Zaglada, a new play by Richard Vetere, directed by Dan Wackerman at Theatre at St. Clement’s on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Admission is free.
Performance Schedule Announced for 17th Annual FRIGID Fringe FestivalPerformance Schedule Announced for 17th Annual FRIGID Fringe Festival
January 10, 2023

FRIGID New York has announced the performance schedule for their 17th Annual FRIGID Fringe Festival at The Kraine Theater and UNDER St. Marks February 15-March 5, 2023.
Photos: BLOOD COUNTESS Opens At The Players Theatre NYCPhotos: BLOOD COUNTESS Opens At The Players Theatre NYC
January 9, 2023

The new stage work BLOOD COUNTESS is playing now at The Players Theatre NYC. See photos from the production.
share