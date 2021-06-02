HAUS OF DUST to Launch In June
The initiative aims to elevate the experiences of Queer Latinx communities struggling with substance abuse.
HAUS OF DUST is a multi-layered outreach campaign that exists to elevate Queer Latinx communities struggling with substance abuse by connecting community members with support, treatment, and educational resources. The campaign works at the intersection of HIV prevention efforts, substance abuse awareness, and creative placemaking.Conceived by artist/activist Gabriel G. Torres, the multi-layered and genre-spanning project includes multidisciplinary artists, addiction and recovery specialists, local arts institutions, community advocacy centers, and tech entrepreneurs. It is supported by The Laundromat Project and The Stonewall Community Foundation. Two community inclusive arts events launch the project in June, just in time for Gay Pride, moving towards the world premiere of Torres's production HAUS OF DUST on June 17. The project culminates in an early 2022 launch of an online gaming platform designed for Queer Latinx youth. "Racism, xenophobia, homophobia, internalized stigma, these are all reasons that LGBTQ+ members of the Latinx community become addicted to drugs, with chemsex driving a renewed HIV epidemic. The lack of resources in the community - from access to medical care to financial insecurity - exacerbated by the shame surrounding sexuality and drug addiction provide barriers to treatment," explains the multi-hyphenate theater artist Gabriel Torres. "The purpose of HAUS OF DUST is to galvanize community support, dismantle these barriers to treatment, and focus on the enhancing health and wellbeing of the Latinx queer community." The HAUS OF DUST events include:
June 5 - 6
Harmony Building Workshop
Location: Virtual and at the Loisaida Center (710 E 9th Street, between Avenues C & D)
June 7 - June 10
Creativity and Collaboration Through Shrines, a creative workshop presented by The LGBT Center and Haus of Dust
Location: The Loisaida Center (710 E 9th Street, between Avenues C & D)
June 17 - July 25
HAUS OF DUST, written and directed by Gabriel Torres (world premiere)
Location: Teatro Círculo (64 E 4th St, between Bowery and Second Avenue)
HAUS OF DUST, the Online Gaming Platform Utilizing both data and personal stories, Haus of Dust, the online gaming platform developed for Queer Latinx youth, engages participants in a series of cognitive games designed to destigmatize conversations around substance use in the community and serve as a cognitive interaction to provide anxiety relief and stress relief. Created by Gabriel Torres in collaboration with Josh Friedman (Columbia University Ph.D. candidate in cognitive science and education); Raghav Bashyal (Unity game designer/developer/producer); and illustrator Juan Daniel.