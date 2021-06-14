Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Gorilla Rep to Host A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Zoom Reunion

Cast members from early years of the show include: Alyssa Bresnahan, Ken Schatz, Jy Murphy, Jonathan Reed Wexler, Katherine Gooch, Julie Smith and more.

Jun. 14, 2021  
Gorilla Rep to Host A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Zoom Reunion

NY Shakespeare online is bringing together director Christopher Carter Sanderson and a cast of actors from the over 30-summer history of Gorilla Rep's A Midsummer Night's Dream in Washington Square Park for a reunion performance on Zoom. The productions over the years, became a staple of the NYC theater community.

The Zoom performance will be available to the viewing audience at on Monday, June 14th at 8:30pm EST on the New York Shakespeare Facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups/nyshakespeare.

Cast members from early years of the show include:

Alyssa Bresnahan (Broadway's War Horse)- Titania & Hippolyta

Ken Schatz (The Ken Schatz Studio) - Puck

Jy Murphy (The Countess)- Theseus & Oberon

Jonathan Reed Wexler: Lysander

Katherine Gooch: Hermia

Julie Smith: Helena

Christopher Carter Sanderson: Egeus

Mark Greenfield (Faux Real Theater): Bottom

Tim Cusack (Theatre Askew): Quince

Tom Staggs: Flute

Lynda Kennedy: Snug

Max Herzfeld: Demetrius


