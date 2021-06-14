Gorilla Rep to Host A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Zoom Reunion
NY Shakespeare online is bringing together director Christopher Carter Sanderson and a cast of actors from the over 30-summer history of Gorilla Rep's A Midsummer Night's Dream in Washington Square Park for a reunion performance on Zoom. The productions over the years, became a staple of the NYC theater community.
The Zoom performance will be available to the viewing audience at on Monday, June 14th at 8:30pm EST on the New York Shakespeare Facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups/nyshakespeare.
Cast members from early years of the show include:
Alyssa Bresnahan (Broadway's War Horse)- Titania & Hippolyta
Ken Schatz (The Ken Schatz Studio) - Puck
Jy Murphy (The Countess)- Theseus & Oberon
Jonathan Reed Wexler: Lysander
Katherine Gooch: Hermia
Julie Smith: Helena
Christopher Carter Sanderson: Egeus
Mark Greenfield (Faux Real Theater): Bottom
Tim Cusack (Theatre Askew): Quince
Tom Staggs: Flute
Lynda Kennedy: Snug
Max Herzfeld: Demetrius