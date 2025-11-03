George Street Playhouse Reveals Cast and Creative Team for EBENEZER SCROOGE’S BIG JERSEY CHRISTMAS SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



George Street Playhouse has announced full casting and creative team details for Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Jersey Christmas Show, written by Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn, Dracula!) and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen), and directed by Greenberg.

Based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the production will begin previews Tuesday, December 2, open Friday, December 5, and play a limited engagement through Wednesday, December 21, 2025, at George Street Playhouse, 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.

The cast will feature Nehal Joshi (The Phantom of the Opera), Orville Mendoza (Swept Away), Michele Ragusa (Flying Over Sunset), Cathryn Wake (53% Of), and Kevin Pariseau (The Heart of Rock and Roll) as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The creative team includes scenic design by Adam Koch (Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), costume design by Tristan Raines (Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors), lighting design by Rob Denton (The Lehman Trilogy), original sound design by Ben Fasbender (Driving Miss Daisy), and additional sound design by Artistic Producer Christopher J. Bailey (An Old-Fashioned Family Murder). Casting is by Pat McCorkle, CSA / McCorkle Casting.

Set in the Garden State, Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Jersey Christmas Show reimagines Dickens’ classic tale with a contemporary, local twist. The fast-paced adaptation retains the familiar ghosts—Past, Present, and Future—while adding a dose of New Jersey humor and holiday spirit.