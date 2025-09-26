GWYNETH GOES SKIING to Return To SoHo Playhouse This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SoHo Playhouse will present a return engagement of the smash hit comedy, Gwyneth Goes Skiing, created, directed and performed by Awkward Productions' Linus Karp and Joseph Martin (creators of Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story), with original music by Leland, vocals by Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony winner Darren Criss and Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Award winner Cat Cohen, and a special video appearance by drag legend Trixie Mattel.

After completely selling out in January, Gwyneth Goes Skiing returns Off-Broadway October 8 - November 16, 2025 for 32 performances in a limited 6-week engagement at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Opening night is October 14.

She's the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He's a retired optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing. A story of love, betrayal and skiing - where you are the jury.

Awkward Productions' Linus Karp and Joseph Martin say, "We are gooped and gagged to be returning to SoHo Playhouse and the city of dreams for six Gwynnielicious weeks. There is nowhere we'd rather ski than New York City."

Join harbingers of queer chaos Awkward Productions as they bring Gwyneth Goes Skiing back to New York City, following global acclaim and sold-out runs in London, at the Edinburgh Fringe, New York, Los Angeles, and even in Park City, Utah - where the actual trial happened! Prepare to be gooped. BYOJE (bring your own jade eggs).

Written and Lyrics by Linus Karp and Joseph Martin. Original Music and Lyrics by Leland. Original Songs produced by Gabe Lopez. Produced by Awkward Productions and Nic Connaughton.

Starring Linus Karp as Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Martin as Terry Sanderson. Additional voices by Dan Hildebrand, Sam Carlyle and Wes Maddocks.

The production team includes James Appleby (Light Design & Technical Stage Manager), Ciara Pidgeon (Assistant Stage Manager), Roly Botha (Sound Design), Sam Carlyle (Choreographer) and Styled By Vodka (Wigs & Hair Styling).

Gwyneth Goes Skiing was originally commissioned and co-produced by The Pleasance Theatre, London.

Tickets are $45.50 (includes fees). Run time is approximately 90 minutes with one interval. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to purchase tickets, and for more info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.