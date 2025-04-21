News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP. Extends at The Public Theater

Apr. 21, 2025
GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP., a quartet of inventive new plays written by playwright Caryl Churchill and directed by Obie Award winner James Macdonald, has extended again at The Public Theater. Originally scheduled to close on May 4 and extended first through May 11, the show will now run through Sunday, May 25.
 
This production, which began performances on April 3 and opened last week on April 16, is the first time all four plays have been presented together.

The complete cast of GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP. includes Japhet Balaban, Ruby Blaut, John Ellison Conlee, Adelind Horan, Maddox Morfit-Tighe, Deirdre O'Connell, Cecilia Ann Popp, Sathya Sridharan, Junru Wang, and Ayana Workman. Kyle Cameron, Orlagh Cassidy, and Anya Whelan-Smith serve as understudies. 


