GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP. Extends at The Public Theater

GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP., a quartet of inventive new plays written by playwright Caryl Churchill and directed by Obie Award winner James Macdonald, has extended again at The Public Theater. Originally scheduled to close on May 4 and extended first through May 11, the show will now run through Sunday, May 25.



This production, which began performances on April 3 and opened last week on April 16, is the first time all four plays have been presented together.

