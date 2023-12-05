Full Cast Set For New Musical GOLDEN in Concert at the Green Room 42

The full cast has been announced for a concert of the new musical GOLDEN on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00pm at Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave). Stars Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin), Bryonha Marie (A Commercial Jingle For Regina Comet, Prince of Broadway), and Kevin Massey (Wicked, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) will be joined by Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid national tour), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Jon-Michael Reese (A Strange Loop), Kai B White (Ford's Theatre's Grace – A New Musical), with Chelsea Zavada-Groen (Wicked national tour), Dustin Sullivan (Heathers: The Musical), Aaron Michael Ray (Come From Away national tour), and Kaila Wooten (Prometheus Bound). Tickets are $28-48 and available by visiting Click Here.

The stars are vanishing from the night sky, a new evil is growing in the Western Wood, and nineteen-year-old Alexa finds herself on a journey to reconcile the grief of her past with the promise of her future. In this contemporary reimagining of Rumplestiltskin by the Brothers' Grimm, the fate of a magical kingdom is thrown into turmoil. Only by finding the courage to believe and share that belief with those around her does our heroine stand a chance of saving the day and, just maybe, finding her way home.

GOLDEN features music and lyrics by John Hodges and Geordy Wells, a book by Francesca Peppiatt with Whit Cook, and is directed by Madsie Flynn with music direction from Robert Frost, and stage managed by Kyra Bowie with Danielle Buccino. Mat Lipscomb produces, Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott serve as executive producers, ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.

For tickets, visit Click Here. For more information on GOLDEN, visit GoldenTheMusical.com.