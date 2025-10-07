Full Cast & Creative Team Set for BAILE CANGREJERO at Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater has revealed the full cast & creative team for Baile Cangrejero, directed by Associate Artistic Director Jorge B. Merced and featuring musical direction by Desmar Guevara. Performances begin October 23, 2025, for a strictly limited run through November 16, 2025, at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater.

A gem of Pregones/PRTT’s original musical theater repertory, Baile Cangrejero is a vibrant stage celebration of Afro-Caribbean rhythm, poetry, and cultural pride. With the electrifying sounds of bomba, plena, and bolero, the production brings to life the timeless words of legendary poets like Luis Palés Matos, Julia de Burgos, Nicolás Guillén, and more.

Rooted in tradition yet boldly contemporary, Baile Cangrejero highlights deep connections across the rich and varied Afro-descendant musics, histories, and identities of Puerto Rico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, and Peru. This high-energy theatrical concert for all audiences is both an homage and an invitation to feel, move, and remember through rhythm and verse.

The cast of Baile Cangrejero will include Cedric Leiba Jr. (Parrots at the Pagoda) and Anna Malavé (Todo por amor). The musical ensemble will feature Desmar Guevara on Keyboard, Grammy Award nominee Anthony Carrillo on Percussion, Grammy Award winner (Best Latin Jazz Album) Camilo Molina on Drums, and Grammy Award nominee Alvaro Benavides on Bass.

Baile Cangrejero will feature set design by Omayra Garriga Casiano (Mercado Libre), lighting design by Emmanuel Delgado (Parrots at the Pagoda), and costume design by Eliana Yost (Magnificas). Veraalba Santa (Parrots at the Pagoda) is the Assistant Director, and Jessica Moya (Parrots at the Pagoda) is the Production Manager. Brianna Guillén (Parrots at the Pagoda) will serve as Stage Manager, with Joyce Baez(The Desire of the Astronaut) as Assistant Stage Manager.

The performance schedule for Baile Cangrejero is as follows: Wednesday at 11am; Thursday-Saturday at 7pm; Saturday-Sunday at 3pm.