Fresh Fruit Festival to Present PLAY DEVELOPMENT WEEK This Spring

The Fresh Fruit Festival will present PLAY DEVELOPMENT WEEK: 10-Minute Play Competitions; An Evening of Shorts; A Staged Reading, March 26 -- 30, TNC Community Space Theater.

EVENTS: The 10-Minute LGBTQ Plays Contest (24 plays over 3 evenings, plus The Finals), March 26, 27, & 28 at 7pm, + March 30 at 3pm $15 ALL SEATS

Special Saturday Events: March 29: 3:00 p.m.: Staged Reading: "Quantum Gravity" an LGBTQ Sci-Fi Play FREE (Donations Accepted) . 7:00 p.m. "All That Glitters is . . ." 5 Short Plays in 90 minutes.

ALL OUT ARTS has been a federally recognized non-profit since the 1980s. It's mission for over 40 years has been expressed in its motto: "Fighting Prejudice Through The Arts." - a motto on our business cards and on our checks! Since 2002 its stewardship of the Fresh Fruit Festival series of programs embodies the ultimate expression of that mission.

All Out Arts has formed a series of cooperative liaisons with organizations having similar social concerns. Groups like Spotlight-On Productions, the Players Company, My True Colors, the Leslie-Lohman Museum, and National Queer Theatre are among those who have shared staff and ideas with us at one time or another. We have in common very fundamental beliefs: that artists have a mission to present a world view of peace, fairness and support for all people regardless of race, religion, or sexual preference. They also share our view that the performing and plastic arts are best suited for presenting these ideas to the public in a non-dogmatic, entertaining way.

