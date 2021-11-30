First Off-Broadway Production of CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF to Open in 2022

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, in a new production by Ruth Stage, will play The Theater at St. Clements (423 W. 46th Street). Cat On a Hot Tin Roof begins previews January 14, and opening night is set for January 23. Directed by Joe Rosario (Flowers for Algernon), this is the first production of the Tennessee Williams play that his estate has allowed to be produced Off-Broadway.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is set in the Mississippi estate of Big Daddy Pollit, a domineering cotton tycoon and patriarch of a viperous family in turmoil, on the dual occasion of his 65th birthday and (alleged) clean bill of health. The play focuses on the tempestuous relationship between his grieving, alcoholic, former star athlete son, Brick, and Brick's fiery, outspoken wife, Maggie, his scheming elder son and daughter-in-law, and their weaponized brood of "no-neck monsters." As they come together, everyone knows about Big Daddy's terminal cancer diagnosis except for him and Big Mama.

Premiering on Broadway in 1955 (and winning the Pulitzer Prize), Cat On A Hot Tin Roof has been revived five times on the main stem and was made into a film in 1958 starring Elizabeth Taylor as Maggie and Paul Newman as Brick.

The cast of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof includes: Sonoya Mizuno (HBO's House of the Dragon; Crazy Rich Asians) as Maggie in her New York stage debut, Matt de Rogatis (Lone Star) as Brick, Christian Jules Le Blanc (3 Time Daytime Emmy Award Winner for The Young and the Restless) as Big Daddy, Alison Fraser (2 Time Tony Award nominee; The Secret Garden; Romance / Romance) as Big Mama, Austin Pendleton (The Little Foxes) as Doc Baugh, Milton Elliott (Biloxi Blues) as Rev. Tooker, Tiffan Borelli (Million Dollar Quartet) as Mae, Carly Gold (The Ferryman) as The No Neck Monsters, and Spencer Scott (The Glass Menagerie) as Gooper.

"In our production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, we want the audience to feel a more personalized connection to this classic drama," said director Joe Rosario. "By infusing elements of realism and illusion, we seek to bring out essential truths and the timelessness of a dysfunctional family. Our production is a step by step journey to the stormy apex of this authentic American dynasty from a modern perspective."

The creative team includes scenic design by Matt Imhoff (Disney's High School Musical), lighting design by Steve Wolf (The Glass Menagerie), and sound design by Ben Levine (All Is Calm at the Sheen Center).

The performance schedule is: Monday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM and 7PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, and Sunday at 3PM. Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, with an official opening night set for Sunday, January 23, will play a limited six-week engagement through Sunday, February 13, 2022. All attendees will be required to show ID and proof of COVID vaccination.

Tickets, ranging from $39-125, can now be purchased by visiting www.Ruthstage.org/cat or visiting www.Telecharge.com.