Fest For Beatles Fans Hosts Virtual 80th Birthday Celebration For John Lennon - October 9

October 9 marks what would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday. The Fest For Beatles Fans will commemorate this occasion with a special virtual event featuring musical tributes and personal anecdotes from those who knew John well over the course of his life. The celebration, hosted by Ken Dashow (Q104.3 "Breakfast With The Beatles") and Tom Frangione (The Beatles Channel/SiriusXM), will be live from 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm on Friday, October 9 EDT. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. (https://tinyurl.com/johnlennon80) and via The Fest's Facebook event link (https://www.facebook.com/events/3629221577098491). Prices are $16 through September 30 and $20 from October 1 - 9.

Live music will be presented by Liverpool, The Fest's house band since 1979. They'll be streaming in from Daryl's House in Pawling, NY and playing songs that John wrote both as a Beatle and during his solo career. Legendary Merseyside rocker Billy J. Kramer, the only artist for whom John wrote four songs, will join Liverpool, legendary drummer Liberty DeVitto and guitarist Dennis Delgaudio for a special set.

JEM Records will commemorate John's 80th by releasing their new title, "JEM Records Celebrates John Lennon" that day featuring the label's artists performing their own versions of Lennon classics. Many of these songs will be performed live at Daryl's House by The Weeklings, The Grip Weeds, The Midnight Callers, Richard Barone, The Anderson Council and Johnathan Pushkar. To get the celebration started, there will be additional performances with other musicians on The Fest's Facebook page from 12pm - 5pm.

The pandemic prevented The Fest from taking place in person this year, but it can still bring together a great lineup of special guests from different periods of John's life who will be sharing their personal stories. More will be announced, but the roster currently includes a rare opportunity to listen to Klaus Voormann (met The Beatles in Hamburg, created the covers for Revolver and Anthology, performed on solo projects for all four Beatles), as well as Peter Asher (Peter & Gordon, A+R for Apple Records), Joey Molland (Badfinger), Rod Davis (The Quarrymen), Alan Parsons (Artist, Producer, Engineer), Jeremy Clyde (Chad & Jeremy), Terry Sylvester (Swinging Blue Jeans & The Hollies), Billy Kinsley (The Merseybeats, played The Cavern Club), Jon Cobert (piano on John's "Rock & Roll" album), Ruth McCartney (Paul's Step Sister), Bob Gruen (legendary Rock & Roll photographer), Larry Kane & Ivor Davis (journalists who toured with The Beatles) and Brian Hamill (photographer/author of new book, "Dream Lovers: John & Yoko). Authors Ken Womack (John Lennon 1980, The Last Days In The Life) and Jude Southerland Kessler (John Lennon: Words and Pictures) will offer special presentations about their latest books.

Founded in 1974 by Mark Lapidos, The Fest For Beatles Fans is the longest-running and largest annual celebration of the Fab Four. John Lennon personally gave Mark Lapidos his blessings to create the event. A portion of the proceeds from this virtual celebration will go to Spirit Foundation and Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, both of which The Fest has supported since 1981.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Eventbrite (https://tinyurl.com/johnlennon80), or call 1-866-THE-FEST

