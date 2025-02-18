Femme/Trans-Led JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Announced At Utopia Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This March, Utopia Opera will present the timeless rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar with a 30-piece orchestra from March 14th through 23rd at the Ida K. Lang Recital Hall at Hunter College. Directed and conducted by Utopia Opera’s Founder and Artistic Director, William Remmers.

A timeless work, the edgy rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. The first musical with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers, and the Roman Empire.

The iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane.” A true global phenomenon, Superstar continues to touch new generations of audiences and performers with each passing decade. Originally released as a concept album, the show opened on Broadway in 1971 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time. Utopia's production realizes the score in the joint contexts of classical oratorio and symphonic rock concert.

Black transgender actor Blanca Del Loco and Devyn White lead the cast of Utopia’s Jesus Christ Superstar as Jesus and Judas. Maria Lane and Audra Bowers join as Mary Magdalene, and Remmers, themselves a non-binary performer, doubles as Herod. Further principal casting will be announced later. Select performances will see other members of the company playing the principal roles. (The full performance breakdown is available on the ticketing website.)

The company of Jesus Christ Superstar (mostly femme-presenting, trans, or non-binary) also includes Alexander Cousins, Alyssa Mener, Austin Bowen, Brian Wong, Cheril Ellingson, Christina Krawec, Erik Joseph Simon, Gabriel Astorga, Heather Pressley, Jordan Woods, Julian Baldwin, Kayla Faccilongo, Kelly Collins, Kyle Ahern, Marieke de Koker, Mark Falconer, Maysie Kilgore, Mollie Elyse, Sam Wise, Steve Walsh, and Zym Edson.

Tickets are $45 for general admission and are available online at: https://utopiajcs.brownpapertickets.com/ or at the door.

Comments