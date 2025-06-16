FRIGID New York to Present Radiotheatre's 14th Annual H.P. Lovecraft Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Torn from today's headlines, here is one man's desperate attempt to warn the world that we are not alone. From beyond the stars, these interstellar immigrants have come to enslave mankind...and they are already here living among us! Professor Albert Wilmarth has arrived at tonight's meeting of the NY Psychical Society to tell his tale about a missing colleague, Henry Akeley, a farmer in Northern Vermont, who had convinced Wilmarth that there are strange beings living in the remote woods on Dark Mountain...beings who are not of this world, but, sometimes, appear to be human. Now, Wilmarth has come here tonight to relive his harrowing experience and tell the rest of us that Akeley was not wrong.

Now in its 22nd Season, the multi-award winning, critically acclaimed Radiotheatre brings a true American theatrical tradition to the stage....the live spoken word drama...only with 21st century technology to make it a truly unique experience. For their 14th Annual H.P. Lovecraft Festival, Radiotheatre presents "THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS" LIVE including a great cast, original orchestral score, fantastic projections, and cinematic sound design. Just bring your imagination!

The creative team includes:

Dan Bianchi: Writer/Director/Music and Sound Designer

WES SHIPPEE: Technical Director

FRANK ZILINYI: Professor Wilmarth

PATRICK ALBERTY: Henry Akeley

ADAM SEGALLER: Voices

Performances:

Wednesday, July 23 at 7pm

Thursday, July 24 at 7pm

Friday, July 25 at 7pm

Saturday, July 26 at 7pm

Saturday, July 26 at 9pm

Sunday, July 27 at 3pm

All performances take place at UNDER St Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009). For tickets ($30 General; $5 Streaming) please visit www.radiotheatrenyc.com. The performance will run approximately 85 minutes, with no intermission.

