FIVE MODELS IN RUINS, 1981 To Have Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 World Premiere

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 has announced the world premiere of FIVE MODELS IN RUINS, 1981 a new play by Caitlin Saylor Stephens, directed by Morgan Green, will begin performances Saturday, April 19 through Sunday, June 1 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Monday, May 5.

FIVE MODELS IN RUINS, 1981 will feature Stella Everett, Elizabeth Marvel, Maia Novi, Britne Oldford, Sarah Marie Rodriguez, and Madeline Wise.

Set against the backdrop of a crumbling European estate in the aftermath of Princess Diana's wedding, Five Models in Ruins, 1981 is a darkly comedic exploration of a woman grappling with the power of her own gaze. Roberta (Elizabeth Marvel), a visionary fashion photographer, lands the gig of a lifetime - the cover of Vogue - but quickly learns it could be her downfall. Location is a nightmare. The models are vicious. Hair and makeup is MIA. And the cigarette supply is running dangerously low. As chaos escalates, Roberta must summon her strength and find the perfect light to capture a moment of beauty in a brutal world.

FIVE MODELS IN RUINS, 1981 will have sets by Afsoon Pajoufar, costumes by Vasilija Zivanic, lighting by Cha See, and sound by Kathy Ruvuna. Kara Kaufman will be the Stage Manager.

Caitlin Saylor Stephens (Playwright) is a Brooklyn-based playwright whose work explores the darkly comedic and brutal realities of womanhood. Her plays, which include Modern Swimwear and When We Went Electronic, have been written, developed, and produced with the generous support of Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3, NYTW, New Georges, The Tank, The Lark, NYSCA, Foundation for Contemporary Arts, Jerome Foundation, UCross, Headlands Center for the Arts, the NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music, and Theater, and many others. Her work has been recognized with nominations for the Susan Smith Blackburn Award, The Bruntwood International Prize, Princess Grace Award in Theater Making and as a triple-time finalist for a number of nationally recognized playwriting honors such as a New Dramatists Fellowship and the National Playwright's Conference at The O'Neill. She has received new play commissions from Lincoln Center Theater and EST/The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and has been a New Writer-in-Residence at LCT3. Education: Sarah Lawrence College.

Morgan Green (Director) is an Obie Award winning director and Co-Artistic Director of the Tony Award winning Wilma Theater in Philadelphia. She is thrilled to be making her Lincoln Center Theater debut. Recent credits include: The Comeuppance by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Woolly Mammoth, Wilma Theater); HILMA, a new opera by Kate Scelsa, composed by Robert M. Johansen (Wilma Theater and New Georges); Staff Meal by Abe Koogler (Playwrights Horizons); School Pictures by Milo Cramer (Playwrights Horizons, Wilma Theater); The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe (Marin Theatre Company); and Minor Character created by New Saloon (The Public, Sharon Playhouse). Associate Director for Amelie (Broadway). Her short film One More Time With Feeling premiered at the Raindance Film Festival in London in 2023. Current Drama League Directing Fellow and New Georges Affiliated Artist. Proud Member of SDC. MorganClaireGreen.com

In addition to FIVE MODELS IN RUINS, 1981, Lincoln Center Theater's current 40th anniversary season includes Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts, featuring a new version by Mark O'Rowe and directed by Jack O'Brien, currently in previews ahead of an opening night on Monday, March 10 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; and Floyd Collins, a musical with book by Tina Landau, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, additional lyrics by Tina Landau and direction by Tina Landau, which will begin previews on Thursday, March 27 ahead of an opening night on Monday, April 21 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

