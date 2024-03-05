FIGHT OR FLIGHT: A NEW PLAY to be Presented at The 28th Street Theatre

Performances will take place on March 10th, 7pm at The 28th Street Theatre.
Join an all-women cast and support women in the arts with this new work by up-and-coming playwright Allison Furlong.
Within the confines of a small airplane, four girls, each in different years of their college career, get to know one another over the span of the 50-minute flight. Their views on social injustices, race, and politics are all tested through faux-polite (and sometimes outright impolite) conversations with one another.
Writer & Director: Allison Furlong
Starring:
Camiryn Dorlinn as REBECCA, Lisa Podulka as EMILY, Regina Famatigan as KIEKO, and Grace Bardlsey as TEEGHAN.
This performance includes three short pieces: Figments, Fight or Flight, and Crossing Through. (Shows may not be presented in that order)
Tickets $25 /$30 at the door
Show: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sparktheatrefestival/1138517?
Videos