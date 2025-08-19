En Garde Arts to Present Hansol Jung's LAST CALL, A PLAY WITH COCKTAILS, Staged in Private NYC Homes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



En Garde Arts will open its 2025-2026 season with the world premiere of Last Call, a play with cocktails from the artist-led collective The Pack and Obie Award-winning playwright Hansol Jung (Wolf Play). Co-directed by Jung and Dustin Wills, this intimate, immersive, site-specific production will be staged in private homes and apartments across New York City from September 19 – October 13, 2025, with an opening night set for Thursday, September 25.

Performed for audiences of just 20-40 guests at a time, Last Call, a play with cocktails unfolds behind a bar and among the crowd, where mixers are stirred, memories are shaken, and a story begins to pour. Hosts and guests blur together in a swirl of love, grief, survival, and the fictions we swallow to feel alive. Equal parts ghost story, house party, and theatrical séance, this bold new piece invites audiences into a world not unlike our own: post-crisis, mid-recovery, and craving connection.

Last Call features a rotating cast that includes Chris Bannow, Esco Jouléy, Dorcas Leung, Brian Quijada, Nicole Villamil, and Mitchell Winter. Dramaturgy and mixology is by Lexy Leuszler.

Twenty-Two performances of Last Call, a play with cocktails will take place September 19 – October 13, 2025 in private homes and apartments across New York City, including the following:



September 19 at 7pm, 20 at 3pm & 7pm, 21 at 7pm; Fort Greene, Brooklyn, hosted by Vince Bruns.

September 22, 29, October 6, 13 at 7pm; Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, hosted By Anne Hamburger.

September 25 & 26 at 7pm; Upper West Side, hosted by Jody Falco & Jeffrey Steinman.

September 27 & 28 at 7pm; Tribeca, hosted by Olga & Murat Akuyev.

October 2 & 3 at 7pm; Brooklyn Heights, hosted by Michael Schubert & Maggi-Meg Reed.

October 4 at 7pm, 5 at 3pm & 7pm; Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn, hosted by Kathleen Chalfant.

October 9 & 10 at 7pm; West Village, hosted by Neena Beber.

October 11 at 7pm & 12 at 3pm & 7pm; Midtown, hosted by Matthew Kwatinetz.



The running time is approximately 80 minutes, without an intermission. Critics are welcome as of September 19 for an opening on September 25. Tickets, which start at $45, are available now.