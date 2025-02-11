Elizabeth Stanley, Jon-Michael Reese and More to Star in ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE

KEEN COMPANY will present the world-premiere of All The World’s Stage, the new musical by Adam Gwon, which will begin performances on March 25, 2025, at Theatre Five in Theatre Row in advance of an opening night on April 15, 2025. The musical will run through May 10th, 2025. The show schedule is Tuesday through Saturday at 7 pm with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2. pm. There is an added matinee on Wednesday, May 7th at 2 pm. The musical is produced in association with Michelle Noh.



Under the direction of Jonathan Silverstein, the cast stars Eliza Pagelle (NYC Stage Debut), Jon-Michael Reese (Strange Loop), Matt Rodin (First National Tour of Company), and Elizabeth Stanley (Tony Award Nominee, Jagged Little Pill).



Set design is by Steven C. Kemp, Costume design by Jennifer Paar, Lighting design by David Lander, Sound design by Megumi Katayama, Prop design by Thomas Jenkeleit. Andrea Grody serves as Musical Director, Movement by Patrick McCollum and Orchestrations are by Michael Starobin. Casting is by Geoff Joselson C.S.A.



As a gay high school teacher in small-town 1990’s America, Ricky Alleman knows exactly what part he needs to play. When an offbeat student enlists his help to win a statewide theater competition, his efforts tangle with the local church and Ricky’s carefully compartmentalized life starts to unravel. All The World’s Stage is a brand-new musical about making connections and being true to ourselves, even in a polarized world.



The musical was commissioned and developed by Keen Company (Jonathan Silverstein, Artistic Director) over a three-year process as part of Keen’s continued commitment to intimate musicals with big emotional impact.



Adam Gwon says “I’m overjoyed to work with this incredible cast, and tell this story, inspired by the teachers who changed my life. This show is what I wish I’d had as a teenager, and what I discovered I need right now: a story about the courage to be seen, and the transformative power of seeing others in return. I’m grateful to Keen Company for assembling this team and giving us the chance to share it.”



Silverstein says “To say I am thrilled to premiere Adam Gwon’s new work is an understatement. Ever since producing and direction Keen’s first ever intimate musical, Sondheim’s Marry Me a Little, in 2012, I have dreamed of commissioning and premiering a new intimate musical, and throughout the years that dream began to include doing so with the incredibly gifted Adam Gwon. Adam has written a beautiful, timely, and emotionally impactful new musical that is not only truly Keen but is a gift to theatres far outside of New York City, and its themes of showing up as your authentic self is particularly personal to me. We have assembled an extraordinary team to bring it to life, and I cannot wait to invite audiences in to witness this brand-new musical together!”

