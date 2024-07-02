Edu Díaz's A DRAG IS BORN To Have A Limited Off-Broadway Run At Playhouse 46

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Award-winning show will be presented at Playhouse 46 from Saturday, July 6, as part of the 'Turn The Lights On' Festival.

The acclaimed show 'A Drag Is Born,' a nonverbal celebration of diversity in which a man accidentally becomes a drag queen onstage, will have a limited Off-Broadway run as part of the 'Turn the Lights On' Festival at Playhouse 46.

Triggered as a result of a homophobic attack, this unique blend of clown and drag holds four awards, including Best Solo Show Specialty (Orlando Fringe 2024) and Best Solo Clown (NYC Fringe 2024). It was reviewed as 'A Whimsical Tour de Force' (Orlando Weekly), 'A One-Man Pride March' (Young-Howze Theatre Journal), and as 'one of the most refined works of the season' (HL Sin Censura).

Edu Díaz is a Fulbright-awarded artist from The Canary Islands (Spain) based in New York City. In 2022, he premiered 'Fantastic Mr. S' at the United Solo Festival (Theatre Row) and 'Twin Towers,' a play winner of the SPF Best Play (The Players Theatre, 2023).

The creative team of 'A Drag Is Born' includes Rachel Resnik (Director), Tinna Hoffmann (Assistant Director and Choreographer), Jen Leno (Lighting Design), Bri Colombo (Stage Design), and Jess Ducey (Production Manager). The Spanish Consulate in New York supports the show.

A Drag is Born will have four shows at Playhouse 46 under St. Luke's (308 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036) on Saturday, July 6 (3 PM), Sunday, July 7 (9.30 PM), Thursday, July 11 (8.30 PM), and Sunday, July 14 (1 PM). Runtime: 60 minutes. Ages 13 and up. Tickets are available at www.edudiaz.com

