Eden Theater Company To Present THE KITCHEN PLAYS

Eden Theater Company will present three new one-act plays set in the kitchen, written by emerging NYC playwrights and created specifically for Zoom. Livestreamed performances will be on Friday February 5 at 8pm, Thursday, February 11 at 8pm, Friday, February 12 at 8pm Friday, February 19 at 8pm, and Saturday, February 20 at 8pm. Tickets ($10) are available for advance purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-kitchen-plays-tickets-132670766835.

The performance will run approximately 50 minutes, with no intermission.

The Kitchen Plays are three new works from emerging NYC theater artists and the final installment of Eden Theater Company's four-part series, The Room Plays. The kitchen is the center of our day's beginnings and ends, it is the heart and hearth of our home. But in times of isolation, upheaval and uncertainty, what happens to the hearth? This sanctuary can become a place to escape, to confront, to create, to celebrate, or a place to grieve our current moment. Three playwrights, three directors and six actors explore how the kitchen's physical space echoes the spiritual - emotional - psychological moment we find ourselves in.

Presented on Zoom, our use of technology continues ETC's mission of developing original work and dismantling the idea of otherness. We are motivated by collaborative storytelling and the quest to give voice to our community during our time apart. All of the plays will be performed in real time, live from the different kitchens of our artists.

Ginger Bug Written by Jake Brasch Both weary and wary, Perry, a hairy failry, has distracted himself through 2020 with lessons from Guy Fieri and Mary Berry. Perry has been cooking and baking...a lot. He cannot stop. What began as a healthy pastime, has become an obsession. When Perry is confronted about his habits in the kitchen, the truth finally comes out.