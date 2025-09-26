 tracker
EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Extends at The Asylum With the Return of Golem

The hit Halloween rock musical will now run through November 1, 2025.

By: Sep. 26, 2025
EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Extends at The Asylum With the Return of Golem Image
Exorcistic: The Rock Musical will extend its run at The Asylum NYC through November 1, 2025. Known for its wild blend of horror, camp, and rock-and-roll, the show stars Emma Hunton (Good Trouble, Wicked) with a live band bringing down the house for New York’s most unholy Halloween party.

This week, Exorcistic will celebrate the return of fan-favorite Golem, whose powerhouse performances have become a signature highlight of the production.

Joining the madness are Jade Jones, Nick Cearly, and an electrifying lineup of guest divas including Emily Martinez, Tyler Olshansky, and Michael Thomas Grant. Each night will feature a new star, ensuring a fresh and unpredictable twist at every performance.

A special “Labubu Night” will take place on Tuesday, September 30, with a preshow photo opportunity and “exorcism.”

Guest Diva Schedule

Exorcistic: The Rock Musical will now run through November 1, 2025, at The Asylum NYC. 



Videos