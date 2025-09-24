EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Extends Run at The Asylum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Exorcistic: The Rock Musical has announced an extension of its run at The Asylum through Halloween, now scheduled to continue until October 31st. Originally set to conclude on October 4th, the decision to extend the performances aligns perfectly with the spirit of the spooky season, allowing audiences to experience this popular production for longer. The musical's unique blend of rock music and theatrical storytelling has captivated audiences, leading to the decision to keep the show running during the height of Halloween festivities.

The show will still feature the talented cast, including the acclaimed Emma Hunton, known for her role in Freeform’s Good Trouble, along with Ethan Crystal, Jesse Merlin, Steven Cutts, Michael Shaw Fisher, Leigh Wulff, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Richardson Cisneros-Jones, and Hannah Bonnett. This diverse cast is complemented by a rotating lineup of celebrity guests each week, creating an enticing reason for audiences to return multiple times.

The production artfully combines the elements of rock music with a compelling narrative, drawing in fans of various genres. With iconic imagery and an explosive live band, the show comes to life with energy and flair that will keep audiences captivated from start to finish by a sensational theatrical experience that not only pays homage to the classic film but reimagines it in a truly electrifying way.

October Divas making a special appearance will be: Brian Logan Dales, Evan Rachel Wood, Greer Grammer, Nick Cearly, Lena Hall, Dylan Adler, Nina West, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Kirsten Vangsness, Deanna Giulietti, Johnnie Reinhart and more SURPRISE GUESTS!