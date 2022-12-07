Drag Icons Lady Bunny & Jackie Beat Unite In Limited Off-Broadway Engagement of SILVER & GOLD, BITTER & OLD!

In the tradition of iconic comedy duos such as Lucy & Ethel, Laverne & Shirley and Trump & Putin, drag icons LADY BUNNY & JACKIE BEAT are joining forces for the first time ever in a live performance with the World Premiere of SILVER & GOLD, BITTER & OLD!, an evening of legendary leftovers & freshly-baked new material. Together again after their monstrous duet in the hit Huluween Dragstravaganza, these two legendary clowns will be serving up a heapin' helpin' of delicious duets & savory solos to help celebrate the hateful holidays. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime pairing.

LADY BUNNY & JACKIE BEAT: SILVER & GOLD, BITTER & OLD! will run for 4 performances only: Friday, Dec. 16 at 7pm; Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7pm & 9pm; and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5pm & 7pm. The Baruch Performing Arts Center is located at 55 Lexington Avenue (25th Street between 3rd & Lexington Aves. in Manhattan). Tickets are $25 - $60 (for VIP that include a signed poster) available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com. All attendees must present proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or present a negative PCR test taken within 7 days of the event. And remember: this duo is often offensive and definitely not PC, so don't buy a ticket if you don't like twisted humor!

Internationally known drag icon, comedian, recording artist and jet-set DJ LADY BUNNY is as famous for her big-banged bouffant and her notoriously naughty wit as for her ability to get a dance floor jumping. A Manhattan gal since the early 80s, Lady Bunny shares Atlanta roots with fellow drag star and former roommate, RuPaul, and is most famous for co-founding and emceeing Wigstock, the annual New York City Labor Day outdoor drag festival that ran for nearly 20 years. She tours constantly, taking her bodaciously bawdy brand of humor to audiences from Cincinnati to Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, London, Marrakesh and Sydney. From headlining clubs to Pride events worldwide, Bunny has been lucky enough to share the stage or screen with many of her idols including Patti Labelle, Joan Rivers, Bea Arthur, Charo, Elvira, Lynda Carter, Chaka Khan, Grace Jones, Loleatta Holloway, Jocelyn Brown, Martha Wash, Margaret Cho and Christina Aguilera at Radio City Music Hall, who tweeted, "Upstaged at my own show! #Diva." Lady Bunny's comic genius can also be seen in films and television, most recently in "Wig," the HBO Wigstock documentary made with Neil Patrick Harris, and the feature film, "Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate." She was the "Dean of Drag" on three seasons of "RuPaul's Drag U," has been roasted by Joan Rivers, roasted Pam on "The Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson," and emceed the LGBT prom in one of the most popular episodes of "Sex and the City."

Award-winning drag darling JACKIE BEAT has been wowing unsuspecting audiences since 1989. She has toured with Roseanne Barr -- as the comic legend's opening act -- including a 7-week run at The New York New York in Las Vegas; written for TV (Fashion Police, Hello Ross, Hype! and others) and collaborated on special material with the like of Rosie O'Donnell and Jennifer Coolidge; appeared in countless TV shows (including Sex and the City), movies (Grief, Wigstock The Movie, Flawless, Adam & Steve) and Off-Broadway hits (Valley of the Dolls, Tell-Tale!). She has been named Best Drag Queen by New York Press and Best Live Performance by HX Magazine. Jackie is also a columnist, lead singer for the electro-rock band Dirty Sanchez, and the subject of the documentary film My Name is Jackie Beat including commentary from Joan Rivers, Margaret Cho, and Roseanne.