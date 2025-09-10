 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Douglas Widick's PAPERCLIP Comes to SoHo Playhouse

Performances run October 2-4.

By: Sep. 10, 2025
Douglas Widick's PAPERCLIP Comes to SoHo Playhouse Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

After completing 25+ shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer, Douglas Widick’s Paperclip received great response. Now with a live backing band, Paperclip is bringing three final performances to the iconic SoHo Playhouse in NYC.

The writer and star of the musical, Douglas Widick, cites his appearance on a 1999 episode of The Rosie O’Donnell Show (where he beat Rosie at Harry Potter trivia) as the start of his entertainment career. In the following years he played in pop-punk outfit Easton which played in the 2006 Warped Tour alongside such acts as Mayday Parade, attended improv classes at UCB, and toured internationally with hip-hop improv ensemble North Coast.

In Paperclip, Microsoft Word’s writing assistant, Clippy, has seen the future—and it is bleak. Determined to prevent the impending techno-dystopia brought about by artificial intelligence, Clippy travels back in time to warn humanity in a thrilling, time-traveling adventure through the internet. In Douglas’s words, “the show is about choice, self-sabotage, and how we engage with a rapidly changing world. Clippy’s journey to stop AI is couched in a story about him redeeming his reputation as the world’s least beloved digital icon.” 




Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
36 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
87 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos