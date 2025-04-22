Documentary of Off-Broadway Play YOU & ME Will Be Filmed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Off-Broadway world premiere of Anthony M. Laura's new play "You & Me" will have the process from workshops all the way through closing night filmed for a documentary. You & Me will open in April of 2026 at A.R.T. New York Theatres in the Gural Theatre, with the documentary to be released in the following months after.

You & Me tells the story of the aftermath of a devastating tragedy affecting a small town in New York. Following Chloe (Brianne Buishas), whose twin sister Delilah (also played by Buishas in flashbacks) was the sole person responsible for a school shooting at a university. Delilah's girlfriend Mackenzie (Courtnie Keaton) survived the attack and has been left to navigate life after the tragedy. As Chloe and Mackenzie slowly come together a year after the event, an unexpected bond forms, testing everything they thought they knew.

In addition to Ms. Buishas and Ms. Keaton, the principal cast includes Delano Allen, Cole Bellorgey, Winter Donnelly, Cate Finck, Marlowe Finck, Nour Habbash, Sydney Law, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney and Rheanna Salazar.

The understudy cast includes Katia Mendoza, Allixandrya Jordynn, Gabe Calleja, Candy Dato, Ellivia Gold, Enza Grimm, Brooke Olivia Ginsberg, Brittany Ann Hernandez, Isa Mellody, Ben Sadowsky, Zoe Scott and Templar Grace Wright.

Mr. Laura will also direct the play. Additional creative team includes Curtis Howard (Set Design), Sarah Woods (Lighting Design), Philip Lauto (Composer) and Rose Hart (Featured Singer).

Callie Stribling will stage manage.

The play will be produced by Mr. Laura, Jacklyn Collier and Kristen Seavey under the Face to Face Films banner.

Tickets will go on sale later this year.

Comments