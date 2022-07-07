Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation Announces Three New Summer Events

The acclaimed, record-breaking run of Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, announced today three new summer events for audiences of all ages: a sensory friendly performance, nostalgia nights, and themed Hunny Hunt dessert partners throughout the city. Prior to leaving for a National Tour, performances run through Sunday, July 24th at the Hundred Acre Theatre at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). For tickets and more information, visit winniethepoohshow.com.

Sensory Friendly Performances

Join Pooh and friends for our Sensory Friendly Performance on Wednesday, July 20th at 11am. Performance accommodations will include lowered audio, raised house lighting, no shushing allowed, fidgets available, and designated relaxation spaces during the performance.

Nostalgia Nights

Get nostalgic at the performance with specialty cocktails, puppeteer talkbacks, free swag, and more at the Hundred Acre Wood! Nostalgia Nights will run on Saturday evening performances (July 9, 16, and 23) at 7pm.

The Hunny Hunt

Before or after your visit to the Hundred Acre Wood, grab a splendiferous Pooh-inspired sweet treat from one of our Hunny Hunt partners!

"The music, the spectacular life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans of all ages. We are thrilled to be hosting the Nostalgia Nights for older audiences who grew up with Winnie the Pooh to relive and reimagine their favorite childhood memories, and, later this month, look forward to holding another Sensory Friendly Performance for audiences who will benefit from a relaxed theatre going experience. Creating accessible theatre is at the core mission of our company, and we are thrilled to welcome those of all ages and abilities to the Hundred Acre Wood this summer" said Jonathan Rockefeller.

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, telling exciting new stories featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations. Accompanying the magical, modern narrative is an original score from Nate Edmondson, which features some of the songs written for the animated feature from The Sherman Brothers', including Winnie the Pooh, The Blustery Day, The Wonderful Thing About Tigger's, Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce, and A.A. Milne's The More It Snows.

The creative team includes set design co-designed by Jack Golden and Joshua Warner, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, costume design by Lindsay McWilliams, Original music and orchestrations by Nate Edmondson, and puppets built by Rockefeller Productions (lead builder Matthew Lish).

A leader in family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions values the safety of its patrons and its staff and will enforce current CDC and industry safety standards.

The production has been praised for its advanced safety measures, including being the first production to partner with a mobile testing facility to provide free rapid testing to those not able to be vaccinated, making it simple for families to return to the live theatre with confidence and ease.

For tickets and information, visit www.WinnieThePoohShow.com

"Winnie the Pooh" has been enjoyed by millions of readers and viewers ever since English author A.A. Milne first chronicled the adventures of Christopher Robin's friends in the Hundred Acre Wood in 1926. The books, featuring illustrations by English illustrator E.H. Shephard, have sold over 50 million copies worldwide. The theatrical rights to the Pooh stories were acquired by Disney in 1961, with an original intent to produce a feature film, but after production began, Walt Disney decided to make short featurettes instead. The three featurettes were subsequently incorporated into the feature The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. This was the last film in the Disney canon in which Walt Disney had personal involvement. The first featurette, Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree was released during his lifetime, while Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day was still in development. Disney's "Winnie the Pooh" has since become one of the best-loved and most successful franchises in history.

The Sherman Brothers are the multi-talented Oscar® and Grammy® Award-winning American songwriting duo of Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. They wrote more motion-picture musical scores than any other songwriting team in film history. Among these are the Disney classics Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, and The Aristocats. The Sherman Brothers worked directly with Walt Disney on the first two Winnie the Pooh featurettes: Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree (which garnered a Grammy Award nomination) and Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day. The brothers won a Grammy Award for the third featurette: Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too. All three featurettes were incorporated into the 1977 musical film The Many Adventures of Winnie the. Pooh. The duo also wrote songs for Winnie the Pooh and a Day for Eeyore and The Tigger Movie, with their music also featured in the movie Christopher Robin.

Jonathan Rockefeller and Rockefeller Productions embraced the challenge of re-imaging Disney's Winnie the Pooh for a new audience by bringing it to life on stage in puppet form. The company has garnered global accolades, from critics and audiences alike, for their production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, with 14 productions playing on four continents. An extended run of the show in New York City culminated in Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance nominations, as did Paddington Gets in a Jam, which tours China and the US in 2022. Other projects include the award-winning short film, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, written by preeminent author/illustrator Eric Carle and the recently released Christmas special Paddington Saves Christmas.

Produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.