David Cromer to Direct CAROLINE World Premiere at MCC Theater

MCC Theater will present the World Premiere of Caroline, by Preston Max Allen (We Are the Tigers) and directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer (Dead Outlaw; Good Night, and Good Luck).

Caroline will begin previews on Friday September 12, with an opening night set for Tuesday September 30 and a limited run through Sunday October 19, 2025 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.



When Maddie is forced to seek the help of her long-estranged mother, she finds herself unable to shield her daughter Caroline from the inescapable circumstances that fractured their family. A world premiere play by Preston Max Allen, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, Caroline is a luminous and intimate story about the possibility of redemption and the complex relationships between generations of mothers and daughters.

