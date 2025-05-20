 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

David Cromer to Direct CAROLINE World Premiere at MCC Theater

Performances will run from September 12 through October 19.

By: May. 20, 2025
David Cromer to Direct CAROLINE World Premiere at MCC Theater Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

MCC Theater will present the World Premiere of Caroline, by Preston Max Allen (We Are the Tigers) and directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer (Dead Outlaw; Good Night, and Good Luck).

Caroline will begin previews on Friday September 12, with an opening night set for Tuesday September 30 and a limited run through Sunday October 19, 2025 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.
 
When Maddie is forced to seek the help of her long-estranged mother, she finds herself unable to shield her daughter Caroline from the inescapable circumstances that fractured their family. A world premiere play by Preston Max Allen, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, Caroline is a luminous and intimate story about the possibility of redemption and the complex relationships between generations of mothers and daughters.
 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings

A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 15%
Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9%
Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6%
Vote Now!

Videos