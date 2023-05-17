David Cromer, Bill Irwin & Marin Ireland to Star in UNCLE VANYA in a Private Manhattan Loft

Tony and Olivier-winning OHenry Productions will present a hyper-intimate production of Uncle Vanya staged by rising-star director Jack Serio (This Beautiful Future, On Set With Theda Bara) at a private loft in the Flatiron District. This limited engagement of 16 performances for just 40 audience members a night runs June 28-July 16, 2023, with an opening set for Wednesday, July 6. Tickets are now on sale at www.vanyanyc.com.

Tony-winner David Cromer as Vanya leads an all-star cast that includes Will Brill as Astrov, Julia Chan as Yelena, Will Dagger as Telegin, Tony-nominee Marin Ireland as Sonya, two-time Tony-winner Bill Irwin as Serebryakov, Nathan Malin as Yefim, Ann McDonough as Maria, and Virginia Wing as Marina.

Uncle Vanya sees the lives of Sonya, her uncle, and a visiting doctor disrupted by the arrival of Sonya's father, Professor Serebryakov, and his restless new wife, the beautiful Yelena. Using Paul Schmidt's seminal translation, Serio stages a hyper-intimate new production of Chekhov's masterpiece at a private loft in the Flatiron District for just 40 audience members a night. This radical new staging highlights the immediacy and profound humanity of Chekhov's enduring classic.

The creative team for Uncle Vanya includes Walt Spangler (scenic design), Ricky Reynoso (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), and Christopher Darbassie (sound design). David Manella at Loeb & Loeb LLP serves as Production Counsel.



Sixteen performances of Uncle Vanya will take place June 28-July 16, 2023, at a private loft in the Flatiron District. The exact address will be provided to ticket buyers at least 24 hours in advance. Critics are welcome as of Saturday, July 1, for a press opening on Wednesday, July 6. The performance schedule is Wednesday through Sunday at 8pm with an additional performance on Monday, July 10 at 8pm. The anticipated running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes with one intermission. Tickets, which start at $55, can be purchased online at www.vanyanyc.com, which is where the public can also sign-up for the $20 digital lottery.

The development and production of Uncle Vanya are supported by The Dennis & Victoria Ross Foundation.

About Jack Serio



Jack Serio (director) recently directed the acclaimed U.S. premiere of Rita Kalnejais' This Beautiful Future at The Cherry Lane Theater. A New York Times Critic's Pick, the production transferred off-Broadway after a twice-extended, sold-out run at Theaterlab. Other recent credits include the world premieres of On Set With Theda Bara starring David Greenspan, written by Joey Merlo at The Brick, and Bernard Kops' The Dark Outside at Theater for The New City. His work has been seen at Playwrights Horizons, Ars Nova, Clubbed Thumb, 59e59, Cherry Lane, Theaterlab, The Brick, Theater for the New City, and The Pearl Theater Company. He is the Development Associate for Aasif Mandvi's Fat Mama Productions, a member of the 2019 Lincoln Center Directors Lab and the 2019-2021 SDC Foundation Observership Class. BFA: NYU. www.jackfserio.com



About OHenry Productions

OHenry Productions is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning New York-based production company founded in 2014 by Oliver Roth. Situated at the intersection of art and commerce, OHenry Productions is dedicated to promoting the world's most vital voices on the world's most distinguished stages. Its mission is to produce work that is as engaging as it is inspiring, and as challenging as it is entertaining. Producing credits include - Broadway: Parade, A Doll's House, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Slave Play, Burn This, and Sea Wall/A Life (Tony Nominations), The Inheritance (Tony Award ), Derren Brown: Secret, Head over Heels; West End: A Streetcar Named Desire, A Little Life, The Inheritance (Olivier Award), Herding Cats (Soho Theatre); Off-Broadway: This Beautiful Future, Little Shop of Horrors, Invisible Thread; National Tour: Hundred Days, Escape to Margaritaville; Studio Recording: Witness Uganda; Upcoming: Lempicka. http://ohenryproductions.com/