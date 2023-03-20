Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dave Droxler's ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS to Premiere Off-Broadway at Abingdon Theatre Company

Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness will play a strictly limited engagement in Theatre 4 at Theatre Row starting April 15th, with performances through May 14.

Mar. 20, 2023  
Dave Droxler's ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS to Premiere Off-Broadway at Abingdon Theatre Company

Abingdon Theatre Company will present the Off-Broadway premiere production of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler, and directed by Chad Austin.

In Robin & Me: My Little Spark Of Madness, Dave's got a lot on his mind. And the only person who can help him unpack it all is his imaginary friend and real life idol: Robin Williams. Robin & Me: My Little Spark Of Madness is an autobiographical play that follows Dave as he becomes multiple characters and whimsically relives hilarious and difficult life moments, including the times when his father dropped the ball and Robin stepped in to get him through it. But how long will it take before Dave learns how to do it without Robin's help?

Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness will play a strictly limited engagement in Theatre 4 at Theatre Row, starting April 15th, with opening night set for April 20th, and performances continuing through May 14, 2023. Abingdon Theatre Company is continuing to work towards their goal of making theatre accessible for all and will be offering $30 tickets throughout the entire run in honor of their 30th anniversary season. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

"I'm so incredibly grateful that Abingdon and Chad have supported and believed in me and my show, so that I can share this story of my life (thus far!)," said Dave Droxler. "It allows me to pay tribute to my family, friends, and the artists who've left an indelible mark on me. But it's also a 'love letter' to Robin Williams, highlighting just one of the millions of stories out there of how he inspired and helped so many people with the light he brought into this world."

Abingdon Theatre Company will also be working in partnership with The Lewy Body Society and The Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center throughout the run, hosting talkbacks on select evenings and providing patrons with more information about Lewy Body Dementia in an effort to bring awareness to the disease that affected Robin Williams. Additionally, Abingdon will be presenting a select number of performances with ASL interpretation in a continued effort to increase accessibility; further information regarding these performances will be announced at a later date.

The production is led by director Chad Austin who will drive the creative team, including Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Yi-Hsuan (Ant) Ma (set design), and Deb Gaouette (props design). Rounding out the team will include Allison Hohman (stage management) and Hannah Sgambellone (production management).

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave new works. Most recently, ATC produced the New York Premiere of Queens Girl in the World which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre. Other recent productions include the NYT Critics' Pick, Get on Your Knees, written and performed by Jacqueline Novak, which was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Abingdon Theatre Company's One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman's Just for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons, and Date Of A Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC's free to the public Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of exciting and challenging new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual and has since produced three award-winning films including As Apple Pie, written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA. Abingdon Virtual's premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.




