Damien Sneed, Ustad Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad to Lead FOR THE LOVE OF GOD! at The Town Hall

Details have been revealed for the upcoming musical event For the Love of God! a spectacular night of Qawwali, Sufi, and Gospel music at The Towl Hall. For the Love of God! will take place on Thursday October 30 at 7PM at The Town Hall.

For the Love of God! is a musical collaboration like no other—uniting the soaring fire of Pakistan’s powerhouse Ustad Fareed Ayaz & Abu Muhammad Qawwal Brothers with the ecstatic power of gospel genius Damien Sneed and his Chorale Le Château. Here, South Asian Qawwali meets Southern Gospel in a rapturous conversation across faiths and continents. Born in Black churches and Sufi shrines, these soul-shaking traditions fuse blues, spirituals, and sacred poetry. Carried by legends like Mahalia Jackson, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and Abida Parveen, this gathering becomes a transcendent experience—where music becomes prayer, and devotion becomes a joyous sound.

Different histories, same heartbeat—both Qawwali and Gospel are about reaching for the divine, chasing joy, and finding light in the dark. This concert is more than music—it’s a bridge across cultures, faiths, and histories, built on rhythm, love, and the belief that what unites us is louder than what divides us.

"For The Love Of God! will bring together virtuosos from two of the world's most influential musical traditions. Qawwali and Black American Gospel are both religious, text-based art forms that demand mastery from their practitioners and full attention from their audiences. On October 30th, The Town Hall will be aflame with excitement, ecstasy, and joy!" said The Town Hall’s Melay Araya.

Vagabond Media’s Shazia Choudri added “This night feels especially magical because we are staging it in our beloved New York—a city of multitudes—in a historic venue that unites communities through a shared love of music.”